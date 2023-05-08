Co-Host of "The Ramsey Show" Launches YouTube Channel to Help People Break Free From Toxic Financial Culture

Nashville, Tenn., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From negative net worth to millionaire, George Kamel, co-host of "The Ramsey Show" on the Ramsey Network, has successfully navigated the money minefield. On the new George Kamel YouTube channel, he'll tackle the tough topic of money with humor and wit, helping others win with money while exposing a system designed to keep Americans broke.



"There's so much anxiety and frustration around money," Kamel said. "I'm so pumped about this channel because we're going to show people personal finance doesn't need to be complicated, and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it."



With new episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Kamel will help viewers how to live a life without debt, build wealth the right way, and avoid trends and traps that could hurt their financial future.



"I want people to learn something new, laugh along the way, and leave more hopeful and confident with their money decisions and goals," Kamel said. "There are so many sketchy companies and people on social media sharing bad advice that's tripping people up. I want to empower people to break free from a toxic money culture, so that they can live a life with more margin, options, peace and freedom. That's my hope for everyone watching this channel."

About Ramsey Network | Ramsey Network, a division of Ramsey Solutions, helps people handle their money, navigate relationships, pursue their careers, become better leaders, and grow their businesses. "The Ramsey Show" is the second largest nationally syndicated radio program in America. The network also produces 10 podcasts, including "The Ramsey Show," "The Rachel Cruze Show," "The Ken Coleman Show," "The Dr. John Delony Show," "The EntreLeadership Podcast," "Smart Money Happy Hour," "Everyday Millionaires," and "The Fine Print," nine YouTube shows, and the Webby-award winning documentary "Borrowed Future." Through these platforms, Ramsey Network brings hope to millions with conversational, engaging, and transformative content.

Sara Gammell Ramsey Solutions 615.983.4765 sara.gammell@ramseysolutions.com