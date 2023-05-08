Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 21,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW (the "Company" or "Hayward"), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and subsidiaries of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (the "Selling Stockholders"), of 21,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.85 per share pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,150,000 additional shares of the Company's common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the underwriter for the Offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this Offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer to buy the securities may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward's intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering. Each forward-looking statement is subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Hayward, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus included in the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Hayward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

