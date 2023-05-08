Back at the ICFF/Wanted Design to introduce the Hyphen Wall and upgrades on the iconic RA Collection

Hyphen Wall Porcelain Hyphen Wall Chromatic Black RA Line 12K Gold

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hyphen Wall: the new sconce

A year after launching the Hyphen light fixtures and winning an Archiproduct Design Award, d’Armes is now introducing the Hyphen Wall. This version of the sleek, curvy, and bold yet delicate lamp is designed to sit on a wall to complete a unique and mellow ambiance.

The same finishes are offered: Sandy Black, Chromatic Black, and Natural Porcelain.

Derived from the ancient Greek ὑφ’ ἕν (huph’ hén), Hyphen designates the union of two opposites in one; the warm, soft, and sensitive porcelain against the iridescent and mesmerizing steel.

Durable redesign for the RA Collection

As for other new features that will be presented at the ICFF, LED makes its appearance on two versions of the iconic RA design. In fact, the RA Wall and RA Line have recently been converted to LED technology, therefore improving the ecological footprint by leaving the environment-polluting components of neon behind. Dim to warm, with lesser electricity consumption.

To ensure the sustainability of the luminaires, the light source and the driver can now be easily replaced without changing the entire lamp.

By pushing forward the designs on the critically acclaimed RA Wall and RA Line, with even sleeker looks, made with luxury finishes, and offered with a 12k gold plated option, the goal remains to secure an ever after pristine look.

Now offered in three different sizes, the RA Line is still equally compelling in its balance of delicacy and magnetic presence.

“In Alexandre Joncas' design process, the creation of new models should not be at the expense of existing and loved ones. By always moving forward with new and possible improvements, he ensures that the iconic and cherished designs will live on in the lives of the customers who choose them,’’ says Guillaume Aubé, d’Armes' industrial designer.

The d'Armes team will be present at the ICFF, booth #1047 from May 21st to 23rd.

About d'Armes

At d'Armes, both the light and the object are worked on, thanks to the multidisciplinary expertise and sensitive imagination of head designer Alexandre Joncas.

The designs have both an unprecedented uniqueness and an undeniable timelessness. Each piece is carefully designed and handcrafted in the Morin-Heights region of Canada, using superior materials from select local artisans.

Technical Sheet

Hyphen Wall

Certifications: UL Listed & CE

120V or 220-240V, 13W

PAR30S LED bulbs (included)

3000K (Warm White), 1000 lm

Weight

Steel: 3.5 kg / 7.8 lbs, Porcelain: 1.7 kg / 3.8 lbs

Dimensions: 32cm (12,6in)x16cm (6,3in)x16cm (6,3in)

Hyphen Pendant

Certifications: UL Listed & CE

120V or 220-240V, 26W

PAR30S LED bulbs (included)

CCT: 3000K (Warm White), 2000 lm

Weight

Steel: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs

Porcelain: 4,4 kg / 9,6 lbs

Cord length: 270 cm (106 in)

Dimensions: Height: 24 cm (9,5 in), Width: 22 cm (8,5 in), Length: 29 cm (11,5 in)

RA Wall

Certifications: UL Listed & CE

120V or 220-240V, A 32.9W, B22.5W

Integrated LED

CRI : >90

CCT: LED Dim to warm 2700K to 2300K

LED Dim to warm 3000K to 2300K

LED Dim to warm 3500K to 2300K

LED Fix 2700K / 3000K / 3500K / 4000K

A 1900 lm, B 1300 lm

Dimmable: 0-10V, Triac

Weight: A 3.4 kg / 7.5 lbs, B 2.8 kg / 6.2 lbs

RA Line

Certifications: UL Listed & CE

120V or 220-240V, A 13.5W, B18.9W, C27W

Integrated LED

CRI : >90

CCT: LED Dim to warm 2700K to 2300K

LED Dim to warm 3000K to 2300K

LED Dim to warm 3500K to 2300K

LED Fix 2700K / 3000K / 3500K / 4000K

A 800 lm, B 1100 lm, C 1600 lm

Dimmable: 0-10V, Triac

Weight: A 3.5 kg / 7.6 lbs, B 3.9 kg / 8.6 lbs, C 4.4 kg / 9.7 lbs