Amy Moreland to Release New Book: “Too Fat To Be Fit”
Believe In Yourself- Even When No One Else Does
Fitness expert and founder of AMPD Strong, Amy Moreland, is set to release a new book, "Too Fit To Be Fat" on May 16th on talkingwithamy.com. Readers can also preorder the book on BallastBooks.com.
— Amy Moreland
Amy’s book takes readers through a very raw and real journey through her life overcoming negative feedback that has stemmed from her childhood into her adult life and fitness career. It delves into the challenges, emotions, and self-awareness, and eventual breakthroughs she experienced.
“We are all told we are many things throughout life. Good and bad. Who we are can only be defined by ourselves,” says Amy.
A vocal advocate of body positivity in the physical fitness space, Amy believes that we are all beautiful in our own way and that we shouldn’t conform to society’s standards of beauty. She encourages embracing our unique journey of twists and turns towards our own-self worth and meaning.
In celebration of the book launch, Amy plans to do more public speaking, inspiring those going through struggles to remember that they have so much potential: to be silly, smart, kind and so much more!
Amy Moreland, an advocate for changing the look of fitness, is the CEO and founder of AMPD Strong, a group fitness certification and workout program with choreography-based movement. AMPD Strong started in 2013 with their signature kettlebell workout and has grown to seven programs being taught by over 8,000 trainers in nine different countries. Through a body-positive lens, Amy equips trainers to make a difference in others’ lives by providing certification to teach her programs, which are created to be fun and accessible to all fitness levels.
