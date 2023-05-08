Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,984 in the last 365 days.

Amy Moreland to Release New Book: “Too Fat To Be Fit”

Believe In Yourself- Even When No One Else Does

We are all told we are many things throughout life. Good and bad. Who we are can only be defined by ourselves.”
— Amy Moreland
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness expert and founder of AMPD Strong, Amy Moreland, is set to release a new book, "Too Fit To Be Fat" on May 16th on talkingwithamy.com. Readers can also preorder the book on BallastBooks.com.

Amy’s book takes readers through a very raw and real journey through her life overcoming negative feedback that has stemmed from her childhood into her adult life and fitness career. It delves into the challenges, emotions, and self-awareness, and eventual breakthroughs she experienced.

“We are all told we are many things throughout life. Good and bad. Who we are can only be defined by ourselves,” says Amy.

A vocal advocate of body positivity in the physical fitness space, Amy believes that we are all beautiful in our own way and that we shouldn’t conform to society’s standards of beauty. She encourages embracing our unique journey of twists and turns towards our own-self worth and meaning.

In celebration of the book launch, Amy plans to do more public speaking, inspiring those going through struggles to remember that they have so much potential: to be silly, smart, kind and so much more!


###

Note to the Editor:

Amy Moreland, an advocate for changing the look of fitness, is the CEO and founder of AMPD Strong, a group fitness certification and workout program with choreography-based movement. AMPD Strong started in 2013 with their signature kettlebell workout and has grown to seven programs being taught by over 8,000 trainers in nine different countries. Through a body-positive lens, Amy equips trainers to make a difference in others’ lives by providing certification to teach her programs, which are created to be fun and accessible to all fitness levels.

Haley Stafford
Brielle Cotterman Media
+1 8652547323
email us here

You just read:

Amy Moreland to Release New Book: “Too Fat To Be Fit”

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more