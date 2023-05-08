Cybersecurity, Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key, Hosts Q1 Conf. Call Tuesday, May 16th at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will review its Q1 2023 financials on a conference call, Tuesday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market closes on Monday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the call and Q&A session.



Conference Call Details Date / Time: Tuesday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6472819

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

