Monday, May 8, 2023

DMV CONSUMER ALERT: BMW LATEST AUTO MAKER TO UPGRADE DEFECTIVE AIR BAG RECALL TO “DO NOT DRIVE” WARNING

Recall Impacts 90,000 Vehicles from Model Years 2000 to 2006

Replacement Parts Available for Free

Risk of Failure Considered High for Older Takata Air Bags

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting drivers of a “do not drive” warning issued by BMW for 90,000 vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 that have active recalls for defective Takata air bag equipment. BMW is the latest in a growing list of auto makers including Honda and Fiat Chrysler who have upgraded the recall due to the same issue.

“New Yorkers with vehicles that are subject to this recall, and subsequent upgrade, should take steps immediately to fix this air bag issue and to protect themselves and others,” said DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “‘Do Not Drive’ warnings are not issued lightly and are done for a reason. We urge everyone who is part of this group to act as soon as possible.”

The BMW models under this recall include:

2000-06 3 Series, including M3;

2000-03 5 Series, including M5; and,

2000-04 X5s

The risk to vehicle occupants is considered dire because these air bags have an extremely high probability of failure during a crash. If the inflators rupture, there is a great risk that the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could cause fatal or life-altering injuries.

BMW is advising owners to immediately park these vehicles and to contact the company for more information. Replacement parts are available for free under the recall. Owners can contact their dealership or BMW customer service to include a free repair and may also be eligible to receive free towing or mobile repair to fix the issue.

To learn if your vehicle requires repair right now, you may:

Visit www.bmwusa.com/recall.

Call BMW Customer Relations Recall Services at 1-866-835-8615.

Contact your preferred BMW service center. Do not drive your vehicle—BMW will come to you.

Find more information on the Takata air bag safety recall.

To find out if any vehicle is subject to a recall, visit the "Check if your vehicle has a recall" page on the DMV website.

