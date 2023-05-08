Galveston homeowners faces an extra $1,064 in property taxes due to over-assessment
The median tax assessment by Galveston Central Appraisal District is 13.2% higher than the median sales price for January 2023.GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Property tax assessments are based on the property value on January 1. The median home price for Galveston County sales in January 2023 is $298,900 but the median tax assessment by Galveston Central Appraisal District is $338,290, 13.2% higher than the median January sales price. Tax assessments far higher than median sales prices will generate excess property taxes for Galveston County home owners of $1,064, before tax protests, exemptions, and tax rate compression.
The typical home in Galveston has a 2023 tax assessment 12.5% higher than its market value based on a survey of 7,900 Galveston County home sales from January 2022 to March 2023. Home prices had been steadily increasing at a brisk pace, until May 2022. Galveston County median home sale prices were $305,000 in January 2022 and crested at a peak of $353,000 in May 2022, fully 15.7% higher than the January 2022 level. However, the unrestrained enthusiasm for continually higher home prices was crushed by higher interest rates which rose from about 3% in early 2022 to 6%+ by year-end. After reaching a peak of $353,000 in May, prices fell 15.3% to $298,900 in January 2023, 2.0% lower than January 2022 median price of $305,000.
81% of Galveston County single-family houses are valued above market value. The greater Houston metro area recorded an increase of 1.6% from January 2022 to January 2023. Since the Galveston County median home price fell by 2% from January 2022 to January 2023, it would be reasonable to expect tax assessments to fall by 2%. Galveston Central Appraisal District instead raised home tax assessments by 23.8% for 2023, leaving a gap of 25.8% between the 2% decline in value and the 23.8% increase in tax assessments.
The Texas Tax Code (23.01) is clear that tax assessments should have an effective date of January 1 of the tax year. Hence, the tax assessment for tax year 2023 should be the value as of January 1, 2023. However, the gap between the median home sale price of$298,900 in January 2023 and the median 2023 tax assessment of $338,290 illustrate taxes will be substantially too high unless protested.
O’Connor has reviewed sales data and tax assessments for 15 counties to date and 13 counties issued assessed values for homes in excess of market value based on reviewing all sales in the county. Galveston County homeowners with property between 6,000 and 7,999 sq. ft. are facing assessment increases of 34.9% and owners of homes over 8,000 sq. ft. are looking at values up by 35%. Older homes are casualties of the highest surge in assessment with residential property built before 1960 up by 30.6%. Galveston County homeowners of property valued at $1.5M or higher see the steepest assessment increase at 39.6%.
The protest deadline is May 15, 2023. Protest now to be certain you don’t miss the deadline. There are three steps to the appeal process: informal, formal or appraisal review board, and judicial. O’Connor expects record reductions in Galveston County tax assessments for 2023.
If you are a property owner in Galveston County and your assessment has increased, you do not have to accept the new appraisal value, it is your right to appeal. Don’t pay more than your fair share. Record levels of property tax protest are expected to follow. The deadline to file a property tax protest is May 15th.
About O'Connor:
O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 600 professionals worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.
Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™ . There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.
