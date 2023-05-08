Be Strong International Hosted its Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event – A Celebration of Philanthropy
Lisa Greer, Angelica Santibanez, Michael Miller, Grant Miller, Michelle Shirley, Angela Ramos, Baldwyn English, Patrick Morris, Brittnie Bassant
Renowned Community Leaders Awarded during the Event, Presented by AmazonMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Strong International hosted its annual Charity Event on Thursday, April 27th at The Rusty Pelican, located in Key Biscayne, FL. This occasion was a celebration of philanthropy, as guests met exciting people during a fabulous night filled with fun, live entertainment, testimonials, and exquisite cuisine. As part of their ongoing fundraising efforts, Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event is where Miami’s philanthropists met to celebrate the tremendous impact their donations have among the most vulnerable populations living in South Florida.
“Our annual Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event helps us continue all the services we have brought to the community over the past 30 years. We aim to become a national service provider that focuses intently on seeing individuals, families and communities become whole", said Michelle Shirley, CEO of Be Strong International. “Teaching the importance of heart skills education is our main goal, and only with community support, can we continue to make this goal a reality”, Shirley added.
This year, the highlights of the night included a delicious Italian dinner with picturesque views of the Miami skyline and waterfront, LED light show, powerful testimonials from various beneficiaries of different programs Be Strong International offers, student photographers from the Be Strong After School Club who captured the evening’s finest moments, live performances which included violinist from New World School of Arts, Marching Band from St. Thomas University, dancers from EyS Dance Studio, and the presentation of the “Making Our Community Stronger” Awards, hosted by the presenting sponsor, Amazon.
"At Amazon, we are committed to being great employer and a great neighbor. Supporting the communities, we call home is central to what we do every day,” said Angelica Santibanez, Community Engagement Senior Manager for Amazon. “This year, Amazon is thrilled to partner with Be Strong International as the Presenting Sponsor of this worthwhile event. We commend all the community leaders who were recognized and received the award this year."
The honorees for this year’s awards were Baldwyn English, External Affairs Manager at Florida Power and Light Company, Grant Miller and Michael Miller, Publishers at Miami’s Community Newspapers, Patrick Morris, Director of Civic and Philanthropic Partnerships at Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor, Angela Ramos, Director of Community Empowerment at Univision Local Media Miami, and Angelica Santibanez, Senior Manager of Community Engagement at Amazon. The host of the evening was be Brittnie Bassant, President and CEO of ChamberSOUTH.
Proceeds from ticket sales and all donations that were made are going directly to benefit the youth and families. Be Strong International aims to invest in the expansion of programs and services that serve low-income communities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, through improved organizational capacity and reach.
This event was made possible by all sponsors, especially the Presenting Sponsor, Amazon, the Community Champion’s sponsor, Mastercard, and the Reception Sponsor, SouthState Bank, among other institutions.
For more information and updates, follow Be Strong International on social media @bestrongintl or through their website https://bestrongintl.org
For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Monika Sanchez at monika@bestrongintl.org or Nathalia Tasama at nathalia@bestrongintl.org.
About Be Strong International:
Be Strong International is a leading non-profit that educates young people and parents through positive practices. Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, founded the organization in 1992. For more than thirty years, Be Strong International has provided youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. The organization uses evidence-based curricula to teach adolescents and parents about strategies for building healthy relationships. The institution also delivers educational programming to students and parents online, and in-person throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. Be Strong International also partners with other institutions to offer events that will directly help the communities we serve, such as food drives, toy drives, and back-to-school supply drives.
About Amazon:
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out
technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
Nathalia Tasama
Be Strong International
+1 305-969-7829
nathalia@bestrongintl.org
