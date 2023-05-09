ONE MORE SEAT AT THE ROUND TABLE, A Novel of Broadway’s "Camelot," Gives A Comic Spin to Creating the 1960 Musical

Susan Dormady Eisenberg's new novel about "Camelot."

New Rom-Com Takes Readers Backstage as An Iconic Musical Comes to Life

BALTIMORE, MD, US, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Dormady Eisenberg announces the release of her second book, ONE MORE SEAT AT THE ROUND TABLE, A Novel of Broadway’s "Camelot," published by Atmosphere Press.

Set in 1960 in New York, Toronto, and Boston, ONE MORE SEAT AT THE ROUND TABLE is a humorous coming of age saga, that follows the struggles of a feisty “Gal Friday” named Jane and a gifted baritone, Bryce, who fall in love during the out-of-town tryouts of Lerner and Loewe’s "Camelot." Ironically, Jane and Bryce, not the show’s star-crossed lovers, Guenevere and Lancelot, become the story’s most conflicted couple.

Iconic actors Richard Burton as King Arthur and Julie Andrews as Guenevere are among the real-life personalities who enliven Eisenberg’s plot, along with Robert “Bobby” Goulet in his Broadway debut as Lancelot. The story also spotlights "Camelot’s" creators: beleaguered librettist Alan Jay Lerner, who’s sidelined with ulcers in Toronto; bemused composer Frederick “Fritz” Loewe; and brilliant director Moss Hart, who suffers a coronary in Toronto and has to quit, leaving the sinking ship without a captain.

“'Camelot' was not an instant hit like 'My Fair Lady,'” says Eisenberg. “While the score was gorgeous, Lerner was besieged by health and marital problems while writing and couldn’t wrangle a cohesive script. Opening night in Toronto ran nearly four hours, requiring major cuts. And as the show limped on to Boston without its director, Lerner and Loewe argued about whether to replace Moss Hart. Sadly, 'Camelot' became their last Broadway show.”

Eisenberg feels the show’s out-of-town travails are the ideal backdrop for a rom-com as her protagonists, Jane and Bryce, try to juggle unending work and relationship woes. After the company heads back to Broadway for its premiere, mixed reviews nearly derail "Camelot" until a “miracle” saves the show.

“By sheer serendipity, Bartlett Sher’s revival of 'Camelot' with a new book by Aaron Sorkin opened in April at Lincoln Center Theater and has been so popular it’s been extended through August. From my research, I learned that theater historians felt Lerner’s book was a good candidate for revision, a trend that is happening frequently with golden-age musicals. For instance, Bartlett Sher’s acclaimed 2018 production of 'My Fair Lady' used Lerner’s original book but reenvisioned the finale. I predict we’ll see more updating to suit modern sensibilities in the future. ”

ONE MORE SEAT AT THE ROUND TABLE is available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Abe Books, and at select book stores.

The novel has received glowing advance praise:

“A delightful discovery awaits all who are smart enough to purchase ONE MORE SEAT AT THE ROUND TABLE and succumb to its inherent pleasures. It's a love story for all who are curious about the American musical form as it delves accurately into the intricate evolution from the rehearsal process to a series of opening nights ultimately landing on Broadway. And Eisenberg is a vivid storyteller.”

Joseph V. Melillo, executive producer emeritus, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

“Eisenberg's dance between romance and full-flavored life challenge not only gives this story its realistic edge, but provides a satisfyingly complex evolutionary structure that departs from any notion of formula romance writing. This creates a saga that is as strong in its artistic, historical, and cultural influences as it is in the psychological developments that motivate and drive the main characters.”

D. Donovan, senior reviewer, Midwest Book Review

“ONE MORE SEAT AT THE ROUND TABLE is a superb delivery of the perception of what goes on backstage and the notion that before all that glitters becomes gold one must embark on a journey to get there.”

Diane Lunsford, reviewer, Feathered Quill

“While the dream of 'Camelot' itself may have sunk into that sea, the musical did not, and neither does Eisenberg's novel. It sparkles.”

Erin Kahn, reviewer, Stage Buddy



