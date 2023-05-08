Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Lisbon scheduled May 15

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 15 at Lisbon High School Commons - 502 Ash Street, in Lisbon. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.



A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials is available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for Highway 27 from Birch Street to the Sheyenne River bridge in the City of Lisbon.



Representatives from the NDDOT and Moore Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by May 30 to Dylan Dunn at 925 10th Avenue E West Fargo, ND 58078 or email to dylan.dunn@mooreengineeringinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with Limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

