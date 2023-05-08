Injured Hiker on Mount Major

CONTACT:

Alton, NH – Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on May 7, New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a call for assistance from an injured hiker on Mt. Major in Alton. Brittany Kelley, 31, from South Portland ME called 911 requesting assistance. Kelley was hiking with three companions and suffered a back injury shortly after reaching the summit of Mt. Major. Kelley was unable to walk due to her debilitating back injury and she was approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead parking area.

Alton Fire and Rescue, Gilford Fire and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR), and Fish and Game responded to the call for assistance. Kelley was stabilized and transported by rescue litter to the trailhead parking area. She was then transported by ambulance to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for evaluation and treatment.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) is a volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard and donate their time in order to perform rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.