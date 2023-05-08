INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHAHE BAGERDJIAN AS PRESIDENT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. INIS ("International Isotopes," "INIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Shahe Bagerdjian has been appointed as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Bagerdjian comes to INIS from Global Medical Solutions (GMS), a leading manufacturer and provider of radiopharmaceuticals and diagnostic imaging products for applications in nuclear medicine. While at GMS for over 10 years, Mr. Bagerdjian was responsible for implementing the short- and long-term strategy for the business as well as the day to day operations required to carry out those strategies. Mr. Bagerdjian oversaw over 350 employees in 11 different countries, in all functions, including sales, operations, engineering, quality, regulatory, compliance, logistics, finance, legal and human resources. Under his auspices, GMS grew to be the largest company in Southeast Asia in the radiopharmaceuticals and diagnostic imaging industry, and the fourth largest globally in this industry.

Steve Laflin, CEO of INIS commented, "We are very pleased to have someone of Mr. Bagerdjian's caliber join our team. His success at GMS is indicative of his high degree of business and management expertise, and his global knowledge and reputation is certain to become a valuable management asset at INIS. In addition, since many of the products and business lines managed by Mr. Bagerdjian at GMS are the same or similar to INIS, Mr. Bagerdjian is already well versed in INIS's various business segments and products. That familiarity further enhances the value Mr. Bagerdjian brings to the INIS management team."

Mr. Bagerdjian said, "I feel privileged joining INIS, a company with a legacy of superior customer service and diverse group of nuclear-focused business segments, including Cobalt-60, RadQual, and Iodine-131 theragnostic. I look forward to working closely with Steve and the entire INIS team."

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

David Drewitz

Creative Options Communications

Investor and Public Relations

david@creativeoptionscommunications.com

www.creativeoptionsmaketing.com

Phone: 972-814-5723

SOURCE International Isotopes Inc.