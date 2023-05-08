CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Elizabeth Spears of Plainsight

Elizabeth Spears, Plainsight Co-Founder and CPO, recognized for her commitment to furthering channel excellence.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plainsight, the leader in proven vision AI, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elizabeth Spears, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer, to its Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

At Plainsight, Spears has been a driving force in bringing the organization and its product offerings to market. She leads Plainsight's product and marketing for enterprise vision AI solutions with an industry-leading platform that centralizes and standardizes computer vision for fast, accurate decision-making and operational management. Her efforts are driving innovation across industries and delivering solutions that help business leaders realize the untapped potential of visual data intelligence while lowering the barrier to entry for deploying and perfecting production-ready vision AI solutions.

Spears began her career as a product leader at Alelo, where she developed a social simulation, rich media learning platform for culture and language training to support US troops deployed abroad. She then led product development at Bottlenose, where she simultaneously transformed the usability, scalability, and data diversity of the Nerve Center real-time streaming data ingestion, comprehension, and analytics platform for enterprises. She has also led Innovation teams at Google, Adidas, and others. At Distillery Tech, a design and development agency, she oversaw the launch of the Startup & Enterprise Products Development division, leading the Product, UI, and UX teams.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"Elizabeth excels at bringing nascent technologies like computer vision to market with transformative-yet-practical applications featuring unparalleled functionality and usability," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight Co-Founder and CEO. "Her breakthrough products make what's just become possible a present-day reality, strongly positioning companies with new, consistent revenue streams and funding opportunities. At a time when ambitious AI projects are driving digital transformation across enterprises, Elizabeth is trailblazing a clear path to real business value."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

