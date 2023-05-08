Leading Medspa Company Princeton Medspa Partners Hires New Regional Director, Catherine Gimple

Princeton Medspa Partners, a leading medspa platform, has expanded its team by hiring a new Regional Director of Sales and Operations, Catherine Gimple.

Princeton Medspa Partners, a growing merger and acquisition company in the medspa industry, recently hired Catherine Gimple as the new Regional Director of Sales and Operations. Catherine comes into this role with coaching and leadership training experience as the Area Manager of Greenspring Medical Aesthetics' three locations in the Tucson, AZ area.

"In my new position as Regional Director, I am helping Princeton Medspa Partners build out systems, integrations and policies as well as supporting the new clinics post-acquisition with financial mergers/transfers, operations and organizational change management," says Catherine. "Ultimately, my goal is to support, coach and mentor new regional managers as Princeton Medspa Partners grows, and then move up in my career!"

Catherine's role currently covers the region nationwide, but with growth and regional clinic acquisition density, it will become more concentrated. Her responsibilities include financial operations, data analysis and interpersonal communication. Catherine is also still coaching and training the Leadership Team at Greenspring Medical Aesthetics as needed.

"I am looking forward to learning from all the different clinics, traveling and being a part of this growing company led by legends in the field," says Catherine.

About Princeton Medspa Partners

Princeton Medspa Partners is a national aggregator of medspas and aesthetic medical practices. The company focuses its efforts on acquiring and managing provider-owned and driven businesses. Inquiries regarding the company can be directed toward Princeton Medspa Partners CEO Nick Williams at nwilliams@princetonmedspapartners.com. Inquiries to the investor board can be directed to Phil Piro at ppiro@princetonequity.com.

