Moose Hide Campaign Day addresses reconciliation and gender-based violence

On May 11th join the Campaign Day and stand together to create a safer Canada for all women and children

VICTORIA, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Moose Hide Campaign, an Indigenous-led grassroots movement aimed at reconciliation and ending gender-based violence, is holding its 12th annual day of ceremony, fasting and action on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

This year, Moose Hide Campaign Day includes keynote addresses from Raven Lacerte, co-founder of the Moose Hide Campaign, Dominic Paul, Campaign National Ambassador, and Brandi Morin, an award-winning journalist, storyteller, and passionate advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-spirit plus people as well as Chief Dr. Robert Joseph, OC, OBC of Reconciliation Canada.

In addition to the workshops, ceremony, and celebration on Campaign Day, people are encouraged to fast from sunrise to sunset to show their support and deepen their personal commitment to be part of the solution to ending gender-based violence. Walks and other events will be taking place in schools and communities across the country.

"Although we are an Indigenous-led organization, it is a shared responsibility of all Canadians to step up to foster positive change through meaningful dialogue and action. It starts by shining a light on the issue and then helping Canadians understand how they can get involved to end gender-based violence and advance truth and reconciliation in Canada," says Raven Lacerte.

The Moose Hide Campaign is represented by a simple square of moose hide worn on the lapels of so many Canadians, including students, business and political leaders and others who have joined the cause to end violence against women and children.

In many Indigenous cultures, moose hide is considered good medicine. The moose hide pin is offered as a medicine for a social illness impacting all Canadians – domestic and gender-based violence against women and children, and particularly Indigenous women and children. Each pin sparks about five conversations around gender-based violence.

Last month, the Campaign presented its four millionth pin to Senator Michèle Audette, one of the commissioners for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

At the pin ceremony, Senator Audette spoke about the importance of men and boys being part of the solution to ending gender-based violence. She acknowledged progress is being made, but more action and change needs to happen.

The Moose Hide Campaign also gives Canadians, who are looking to participate in the nation's journey of reconciliation, an accessible and important path forward and an opportunity to help stop violence in our communities once and for all.

"Part of our journey to create a safer Canada for all women and children is recognizing this isn't an issue that women should tackle alone. We're calling upon all Canadians, including men, to join this movement and it also starts with a commitment to raising children to know what love is," says Sage Lacerte, Campaign National Ambassador.

How to get involved

On May 11th, the Moose Hide Campaign wants Canadians from all backgrounds, cities, communities, cultures, and gender identities to join in solidarity. Moose Hide Campaign Day is a national ceremony, and once again will take place virtually so all Canadians across the country can participate and show their support, whether it is in person or online. Canadians can get involved in many ways by visiting moosehidecampaign.ca/campaignday or by:

Registering to join the livestream on campaign day, originating from Victoria, BC , and participating in virtual workshops being offered.

, and participating in virtual workshops being offered. Participating in the Fast or Walk to End Violence.

Partaking in the on-demand livestream and various workshops for K-12 classes.

Ordering a moose hide pin at www.moosehidecampaign.ca/pins

With each pin shown to spark 5 conversations, the Moose Hide Campaign has now inspired over 20 million conversations about domestic violence since its inception, but there is still a long road ahead in the journey for change.

Organizing a local event to take an active role in ending gender-based violence in your community.

"Whether you are choosing to fast with us, join the livestream or wear your moose hide pin every day, your participation is a meaningful, measurable, and impactful way to help create safe families, organizations and communities. Violence is 100% preventable, and together, we can end gender-based violence in Canada," said David Stevenson, CEO, Moose Hide Campaign.

About The Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women, children, and all those along the gender continuum. It was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, an Indigenous father and daughter from the Carrier First Nation. Twelve years ago, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence. Each moose hide pin sparks five conversations, helping to bring this critical issue into the light.

