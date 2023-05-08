CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors LaLe Ozbey of Nyriad

Visionary Leader Recognized for Empowering Nyriad Channel Partners to Attain Their Goals and Achieve Lasting Success

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nyriad® , provider of the world's first GPU-accelerated storage technology, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named LaLe Ozbey, Head of Channel, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

As a visionary leader with a proven record of success in building and scaling thriving channel programs, LaLe Ozbey was deservedly recognized on the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list. Her exceptional communication and interpersonal skills enable her to establish and maintain strong relationships with partners. Ozbey is highly skilled at developing and executing go-to-market plans tailored for each channel partner's unique requirements and driving teams toward shared and mutually beneficial goals. Ozbey's track record of success lies in her ability to onboard partners effectively and leverage the skills and resources of the team to deliver measurable results. She is passionate about her role, committed to delivering value in every partner engagement, and fosters a culture of excellence and accountability within the broader team.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"I am truly honored to have been named to the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list," said Ozbey. "This recognition is a testament not only to my own efforts, but also to the incredible team I have had the privilege of working with here at Nyriad. Together, we are focused on ensuring we are executing on channel programs that drive growth and sustainable success for our partners and our company. As someone who deeply believes that trusted partners add proficiency and value to every business transaction and deliver exceptional customer experiences, I am especially proud to be recognized on this list among so many talented women in the tech industry. I am indeed grateful to CRN for this recognition, and to the Nyriad team for their continued dedication and commitment to excellence."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

