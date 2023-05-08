Global High-Definition Maps Market Report to 2030: Increasing Developments in Autonomous Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High-Definition Maps Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Component Type, by Hardware Type, by Services Type, by End-User, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High-Definition Maps Market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 15.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.70% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

High-Definition maps are highly error-free maps that are used in autonomous driving (AD), containing details not generally present on conventional maps.

These maps can be precise at a centimeter level. HD maps usually seize using an array of sensors, such as radars, LiDARs, digital cameras, and GPS.

High-Definition maps play a crucial role in autonomous driving modules including simulation, perception, localization, and path planning.

Market Drivers

The increase in developments in autonomous vehicles, and the concept of self-driving cars becoming reality, due to technological advances in microprocessors & radar are boosting the global high-definition maps market. The automotive private sector developments are one of the major factors that drive the HD maps market.

Furthermore, rapid developments in 5G technology, rising smartphone penetration, and a high adoption rate of HD maps for mapping & location purposes are expected to drive the growth of the high-definition maps market over the forecasted period of 2030.

Market Restraints

Limited standardization of HD maps, security & ethical concerns about HD maps, high implementation cost, and poor internet connection from detecting the location, road conditions, and traffic situation in rural areas constrain the high-definition maps market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Hardware Type

Camera

Global Positioning System

LIDAR

Inertial Measurement Unit

Others

By Services Type

Mapping & Localization

Updates & Maintenance

Advertisement

By End-User

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Internet Service Providers

Others

