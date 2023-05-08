CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Jamie Hawkins, DH2i

Expertise and Innovative Approach Leads to Substantial Revenue Growth and End Client Opportunities for DH2i's Channel Partners

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, the world's leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT infrastructure solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jamie Hawkins, Director of Marketing to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

This prestigious award recognized Jamie Hawkins for her outstanding performance and excellence in channel marketing management. Hawkins has truly distinguished herself in this field, having demonstrated exceptional channel expertise, collaboration skills, and a data-driven approach to marketing. Hawkins has been instrumental in developing and executing successful campaigns that have driven growth and revenue for DH2i and its channel partners. Her ability to communicate complex strategies and ideas to a range of stakeholders, combined with her strategic vision and leadership skills, have set her apart as a true leader in the industry.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"I am incredibly grateful and honored to be named among the esteemed women on CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel list," said Hawkins. "This recognition is a testament not only to my own commitment to the success of DH2i's channel partners but also to the tireless efforts of our entire team. It is a powerful reminder of the importance of teamwork, and the impact we can make when we work together towards a common goal." She continued, "Moreover, this award highlights the critical need to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the IT industry, and I am more committed than ever to championing these values in everything we do."

