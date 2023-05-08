Bangladeshi Community Activist Zahid F Sarder Saddi Praises Secretary of State Blinken for Support of Bangladeshis

❝Bangladeshi Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader Zahid F Sarder Saddi lauds Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for advocacy of Bangladeshi rights as Washington sends a strong message to Bangladesh.❞

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As climate change, human rights, democratic governance, and other humanitarian issues continue in Bangladesh, Zahid F Sarder Saddi , a prominent member of the Bangladeshi-American Society, has issued a statement thanking United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for sending a clear message to Bangladesh about its foreign policy and commitment to protecting human rights, free and fair elections, freedom of religion, and the rule of law; providing resources for victims of Rohingya issues; and promoting security by helping the people of Bangladesh and other countries in the region.







Photo: Bangladeshi Community Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F Sarder Saddi with United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

The impromptu meeting between Zahid F Sarder Saddi , who is the Foreign Advisor to the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia, and United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken happened after Secretary Blinken’s recent address to the US Congress. The reunion between the decades-long friends was a simple courtesy meeting but indicative and consistent with the support Secretary Blinken has provided the Bangladeshi community worldwide throughout his career.

“I believe that Secretary Blinken holds the Bangladeshi people as a priority in his navigation of foreign affairs. The ideals he and the Biden administration stand for are ones that we all share, and I think we’ll see positive change in Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific region in time,” Saddi said of the Secretary.

Against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US relations and the approach of the country’s January 2024 elections, Secretary Blinken recently met on April 10, 2023 with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen , sending a clear message to Bangladesh.





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen at the State Department in Washington, April 10, 2023.

At the bilateral meeting in Washington DC, Secretary Blinken thanked Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and spotlighted the nearly $2.1B in U.S. humanitarian assistance since 2017.

However, Secretary Blinken primarily focused on the strong message that the United States is closely monitoring the developments of the January 2024 elections in Bangladesh .

According to a press release from the State Department, “Secretary Blinken expressed concerns about violence against and intimidation of the media and civil society, including under the Digital Security Act. He underscored that free and fair elections and respect for human rights in Bangladesh are critical as we seek to deepen our bilateral relationship.”





Photo: United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken Addresses US Congress, Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F Sarder Saddi seen in the picture sitting behind the Secretary of State. Image: C-SPAN

Secretary Blinken also restated “US commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth, free and fair elections, human and labor rights, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh” and emphasized the need for fair elections and respect for human rights and democracy in Bangladesh. Secretary Blinkin is reported to have said that the world is looking to Bangladesh to set a strong example of free and fair elections for the region and beyond.

“I want to thank Secretary Blinken for sending a strong message to Bangladesh about the necessity of fair and inclusive elections,” says Saddi. “They will be crucial for the deepening of relations between our two nations and the strengthening of human rights for the Bangladeshi people.”

About —Zahid F Sarder Saddi

Zahid F Sarder Saddi is a prominent Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He served as a Foreign Advisor to the three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia. He was also appointed as a Special Envoy to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP and was nominated as a member of the Bangladesh Parliament Pirojpur-1 constituency. Zahid F Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world. He has been involved in the Bangladeshi American Society for over 25 years and works to carry the voice of Bangladeshi Americans to lawmakers. Zahid F Sarder Saddi is also a Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Bangla Times , a leading Bangladeshi English and Bangla language newspaper. Zahid F Sarder Saddi has received numerous accolades , including a humanitarian award for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping to promote vaccine distribution to the Bangladeshi population.

To learn more about Zahid F Sarder Saddi, please visit www.ZahidFSarderSaddi.com or reach out to Zahid F Sarder Saddi at info-at-zahidfsardersaddi.com