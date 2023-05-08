CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Nozomi Networks Natacha Ordas and Annie Zhang

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Natacha Ordas, Director of Global OEM - GSI Alliance Sales, and Annie Zhang, Director of BD & Alliances to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision leave a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.



The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in various roles and responsibilities. Still, all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Ordas and Zhang have been selected for their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and channel advocacy. Ordas is recognized for her relationship-building and for enabling their partners to achieve the highest investment level. Ordas is helping to drive investment in Nozomi’s MSSP Elite Program. Under Ordas’ direction, Nozomi Networks is leading the market with its MSSP Elite Program.

Zhang is an award-winning technology leader focused on strategic alliance and business development, partner program creation, partner sales pipeline development, and technology alliances partnership management. Most notably, Zhang worked with cross-functional teams to create the first MSSP Elite Certification program embraced by global GSIs/SPs. The certification badge has been recognized among other industrial standards. Zhang’s additional channel-related accomplishments include receiving an award for BD & Alliances Leader, launching MSSP Elite and Focus program, reaching IBM’s platinum partner status, and influencing Nozomi Networks’ Vantage SaaS product to allow the company’s MSSPs to provide private-label services.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“We are thrilled to have leaders like Natacha and Annie on our team and congratulate them for being named to the Women of the Channel list,” said Chet Namboodri, SVP of BD and Alliances at Nozomi Networks. “Both Natacha and Annie are outstanding leaders who have made a positive impact on our channel. Without question, they are instrumental to our continued momentum.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

