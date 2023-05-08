The Hospitality Show 2024 to be Held in San Antonio Oct. 28-30, 2024

The Show 2024 will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex today announced that The Hospitality Show 2024 (The Show) will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 through Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.



Created in partnership between AHLA and Questex, operator of Hotel Management, The Show is a new event for the entire hospitality industry. Today’s announcement builds on the overwhelming success of sponsor investment and attendee registration for the inaugural Hospitality Show being held this June in Las Vegas. The two organizations have agreed to jointly produce the event for ten years starting this year.

The Show 2024 attendees can look forward to programming and networking that will drive return on investment for attendees ranging from owners, operators, and brand executives, to general managers and vendors. Content packed and star-studded main stage and breakout presentations, as well as an exhibition hall featuring hundreds of vendors will anchor the event, which will kick off with a themed welcome reception.

The Show 2023 will take place this summer at The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas June 27-29. It will feature dynamic speakers and top hospitality leaders, including Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano, Hyatt President and CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian, BWH Hotels President and CEO Larry Cuculic, and Sonesta International Hotels Corporation President and CEO John Murray. Athletic Greens COO and President Kat Cole and Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven will be keynote speakers. Registration information is here.

The Show attendees in both Las Vegas and San Antonio will experience an event that brings together hospitality’s leading minds to elevate hotel operations and drive profitability. The Show will draw attendees from across the entire hospitality ecosystem, including hotel owners, brand senior executives, operators, management companies, developers, investors, and their teams for the perfect mix of discovery, networking, education, and curated buying experiences.

“As a bold new event designed to highlight cutting-edge solutions for the entire hospitality ecosystem, we are thrilled to build on the momentum sparked by our launch event as we continue to arm our industry with the right tools and partners to drive immediate returns,” said Questex Group President, Hospitality, Travel and Wellness, Alexi Khajavi.

“The Show is the only hospitality event that’s bringing together top CEOs, leading technology executives, and decisionmakers from across the industry spectrum,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. “We are thrilled with the growing list of top hotel leaders who are quickly lining up to attend and participate in hospitality’s premier technology and operations event. We invite you to join us at The Show in 2023 and 2024 for a carefully curated, well-produced learning, networking, and deal-making experience you won’t find anywhere else.”

For more information, visit www.thehospitalityshow.com.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Located in the heart of historic downtown San Antonio along the banks of the world-famous River Walk, the 514,000-square-foot Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center showcases modern art, innovative design and technology. Learn more at www.sahbgcc.com.

Contacts:

Alexandra Aldridge, Questex, 212-895-8284; aaldridge@questex.com

Curt Cashour, AHLA, 202-289-3149; ccashour@ahla.com