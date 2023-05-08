11 Sophos Executives Named 2023 CRN Women of the Channel

Two Executives Further Honored on CRN’s Power 100 Elite List of Distinguished Leaders

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named 11 Sophos executives to its 2023 Women of the Channel list. The Sophos leaders are honored for their strategic vision, leadership and unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.



This year’s list spotlights women whose expertise and vision are making recognizable impact on the technology industry and driving success for their partners and customers. Sophos executives on the list include:

Kendra Krause, senior vice president, global channels and sales operations

Justine Lewis, vice president, worldwide regional and channel marketing

Caralyn Stern, vice president, global channel and Americas marketing

Regina Vignone, vice president, East

Allison Clarke, senior director, global channel strategy and programs

Nicki Dewhurst, senior marketing director, Asia Pacific and Japan

Daniela Stolz, senior marketing director, Central Europe

Tara Bresnahan, director, Americas channel marketing

Christina Nairn, director, Americas regional marketing

Maria Ardila, channels and operations director, Latin America

Denise Pascual, senior marketing manager, Latin America



Krause and Stern are further honored on CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 list of distinguished leaders. This elite list recognizes the industry’s most influential women for their remarkable contributions, expertise and channel advocacy.



“Today’s adversaries aren’t slowing down. They’re executing attacks faster than ever before, using more than 500 unique tools and techniques identified in new analysis of Sophos incident response cases,” said Krause. “Sophos is committed to helping channel partners protect their customers against these threats with a broad portfolio of on-demand security services – including Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Recognizing the critical importance of these services, we’re seeing an increasing number of partners making it a requirement that all customers deploy Sophos MDR in addition to our portfolio products. We proudly accept these recognitions on behalf of our frontline partners that are delivering urgently needed security operations services.”

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

Contact: Samantha Powers, sophos@walkersands.com