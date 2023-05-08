IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size is Predicted to Hit US$ 14,519.64 Million at a Growth Rate of 16.7% by 2032

insightSLICE IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market- insightSLICE

The demand for IT infrastructure performance and uptime is growing due to the increasing reliance on digital technology in businesses.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market - Global Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032 provides thorough assessment of the industry on a global scale, with real-time data and statistics on emerging market trends and developments worldwide.

The Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market size is expected to reach US$ 14,519.64 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.7%. IT infrastructure monitoring is the process of tracking and analyzing the performance, availability, and health of an organization's IT infrastructure. This includes servers, networks, storage, applications, and other critical components. By monitoring these components, IT teams can identify issues before they become critical, proactively fix problems, and optimize performance to ensure that the IT infrastructure is running smoothly.

Additionally, the complexity in managing IT infrastructure is making it challenging for businesses to prevent downtime. To ensure IT infrastructure has maximum uptime, companies invest in redundant data centers, backup power supplies, and monitoring tools. Small businesses can outsource IT infrastructure management to third-party providers that offer cost-effective solutions such as remote monitoring and management to improve efficiency and minimize costs.

Growth driving factors of Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market

The following are some major factors driving the Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market:

Increasing demand for enhanced IT infrastructure performance and uptime:

With businesses relying increasingly on digital technology, the demand for IT infrastructure performance and uptime is growing. For example, in the healthcare industry, uptime is critical for Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems to ensure that patient data is available to healthcare providers at all times. The failure of these systems could result in life-threatening situations.

Rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies:

The adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies is rising due to their benefits in scalability, cost savings, and flexibility. For example, many businesses in the financial services industry are adopting cloud-based solutions for data management, risk management, and compliance. This allows them to scale their infrastructure up or down based on demand, reducing costs and increasing flexibility.

Growing need for cost-effective IT infrastructure management solutions:

As businesses try to reduce costs, the need for cost-effective IT infrastructure management solutions has been increasing. For example, small businesses may outsource IT infrastructure management to third-party providers that offer cost-effective solutions such as remote monitoring and management to improve efficiency and minimize costs.

Increasing complexities in managing IT infrastructure:

The complexity in managing IT infrastructure is making it challenging for businesses to prevent downtime. For example, in the manufacturing industry, the complexity of managing multiple production lines, supply chains, and inventory management systems makes it challenging to ensure that systems are working efficiently at all times.

The leading market segments of Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market

Based on solution, the services segment is typically larger than the software segment in the IT infrastructure monitoring market. This is because IT infrastructure monitoring involves complex and diverse systems that require specialized skills and expertise to manage effectively. While software tools provide critical functionality for monitoring IT infrastructure, they often require customization and configuration to meet the specific needs of an organization. As a result, many organizations rely on services provided by vendors and third-party providers to ensure that their IT infrastructure is monitored effectively.

Geographically, North America is the leading market for IT infrastructure monitoring, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the growth of the IT infrastructure monitoring market due to the high adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of major market players, and the increasing number of data centers in the country.

The European market is driven by the presence of a large number of IT infrastructure monitoring vendors and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the growing demand for efficient IT operations and management, coupled with the increasing need to minimize downtime and improve business continuity, is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the growing need for efficient IT operations in the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

The key players of the Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market are:

AppDynamics (USA), Broadcom (USA), BMC Software (USA), CA Technologies (USA), Cisco Systems (USA), Dynatrace (USA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (USA), IBM Corporation (USA), ManageEngine (USA), Microsoft Corporation (USA), Nagios Enterprises (USA), NetApp (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), Paessler AG (Germany), and SolarWinds Worldwide (USA) and Others

Market Segmentation

Based on Solution:

• Software

> Integrated IT Infrastructure Monitoring System

> Standalone Software

- Network Monitoring

- Server Monitoring

- Other

• Services

> IT Consulting services

> Integration services

> Monitoring Services

Based on Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

• Hybrid deployments

Based on Enterprise Size

• Small and medium-sized enterprises

• Large enterprises

Based on Industry

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• IT and telecommunications

• Retail

• Manufacturing

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

