CBD Nutraceuticals Market to Reach USD 47.28 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Demand for Chronic Disease Management.

The global Cannabidiol (CBD) nutraceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 47.28 billion in 2032, & register a revenue CAGR of 19% by 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for CBD Nutraceuticals Market is rising due to an increase in chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. Research shows that CBD has anti-inflammatory effects, which can reduce pain and discomfort associated with these diseases. The legalization of cannabis in several countries has also led to revenue growth in the market for CBD nutraceuticals. This has created more awareness and acceptance of cannabis-based products for medicinal purposes.

Another factor driving revenue growth is the increasing wellness and self-care trend. Consumers are looking for natural cures to improve their overall well-being, and CBD nutraceuticals provide a natural and safe alternative to traditional medication. The accessibility of these products in different formats, such as oils, capsules, and gummies, has also contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, major players in the industry are increasing their investment in R&D activities to develop new and improved CBD nutraceutical products. Collaboration between key players and research institutes is expected to drive innovation and lead to the creation of enhanced CBD nutraceuticals.

However, the lack of industry regulation and standards could hinder revenue growth. The absence of standardized testing and labelling has raised concerns about the safety and effectiveness of CBD products.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global Cannabidiol (CBD) nutraceuticals market is expected to see significant growth in revenue from 2019 to 2032. The report provides historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis of market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments.

The report segments the global CBD nutraceuticals market based on product type, application, and region. Under product type, the market is segmented into capsules, tinctures, topicals, and others. The application outlook includes chronic pain, anxiety & depression, sleep disorders, and others.

The market analysis also includes a regional outlook, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is further divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The European market includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific market covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. The Latin American market includes Brazil and the rest of LATAM. Finally, the Middle East & Africa market includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis is driving demand for CBD nutraceuticals. According to research, CBD has anti-inflammatory effects that can help reduce the pain and discomfort brought on by these diseases. Moreover, CBD is utilized to treat mental health issues such as sadness and anxiety. Revenue growth of the market for CBD nutraceuticals is being driven by the rising prevalence of these illnesses.

The market growth for CBD nutraceuticals has also expanded due to the legalization of cannabis in several nations. The legalization of marijuana has prompted more investigation into the medicinal benefits of CBD, which has resulted in the creation of new goods and raised consumer awareness. Rising acceptability of cannabis-based products for medical purposes is driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing accessibility of these products in a variety of formats, including capsules, oils, and gummies, is another factor driving revenue growth of the market for CBD nutraceuticals. These goods are well-liked by customers since they are simple to use and provide accurate dosage. In addition, revenue growth of the market is driven by increased use of e-commerce platforms, which have made it simpler for customers to buy CBD nutraceuticals online.

However, lack of industry regulation and standards is one of the major factors that could restrain revenue growth of the market. Concerns related to safety and effectiveness of CBD products have been raised due to absence of standardized testing and labelling.

Lastly, the report suggests that increasing expenditure by major players in R&D activities and collaborations between important players and research institutes will drive innovation and result in the creation of brand-new, enhanced CBD nutraceutical goods.

Strategic development:

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of Abacus Health Products, Inc. on June 11, 2020. Abacus Health Products, Inc. is a company that specializes in topical CBD products. The acquisition is anticipated to enhance Charlotte's Web's product portfolio in the CBD nutraceuticals market.

Competitive Landscape:

The CBD nutraceuticals industry has seen significant growth in recent years, leading to the emergence of several key players. Elixinol Global Limited is one such company, offering a range of CBD-based products, including capsules, topicals, and tinctures. Green Roads of Florida, LLC is another significant player in the market, focusing on providing high-quality CBD products that are safe and effective.

Medterra CBD and NuLeaf Naturals, LLC are also noteworthy companies in the industry. Medterra CBD offers a wide range of CBD products, including capsules, tinctures, and topicals, while NuLeaf Naturals, LLC specializes in full-spectrum CBD oil.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is a well-known brand in the CBD nutraceuticals industry and has recently acquired Abacus Health Products, Inc., which specializes in topical CBD products. This acquisition is expected to enhance Charlotte's Web's product portfolio and position them for growth in the market.

Kazmira LLC, Folium Biosciences, LLC, and Isodiol International Inc. are other significant players in the industry, focusing on providing high-quality CBD products and promoting the benefits of CBD-based nutraceuticals.

CBD American Shaman and Cannoid, LLC are also notable players in the market. CBD American Shaman offers a range of CBD-based products, including water-soluble tinctures and topical creams, while Cannoid, LLC focuses on developing high-quality CBD products using innovative extraction methods.

Overall, the CBD nutraceuticals industry is experiencing rapid growth and competition among key players is intensifying. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek natural alternatives to traditional medications and become more aware of the potential benefits of CBD-based products.

