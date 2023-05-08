Immunoassay Market Growing at 3.9% CAGR by 2030 – User Demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 39.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Integration of microfluidics technology in immunoassays” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunoassay market size reached USD 39.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a major factor driving market revenue growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021 approximately 537 million were living with diabetes worldwide and the number is estimated to rise to 643 million by 2030. Immunoassays are often used in diabetology to measure HbA1c, C-peptide, insulin, and beta cell autoantibodies, which are vital indicators for diagnosis and categorization of diabetes mellitus. Important indicators for precise classification of type 1, type 2, and other specialized kinds of diabetes include autoantibodies against beta cell constituents.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global immunoassay market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets. Recent years have seen rapid developments in the information and communication technology sector, with the industry projected to grow substantially in revenue over the next five years. ICT industry technology advancements, increasing adoption of advanced and latest devices, an increasing number of consumers using these devices, and high internet penetration worldwide are expected to drive global market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1507

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Immunoassay business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Biomérieux, Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. ELISA employs a variety of antigen-antibody combinations, always incorporating an enzyme-labeled antigen or antibody, and enzyme activity is colorimetrically evaluated. These are simple to operate, need no specialized equipment, and both experienced lab personnel and research lab novices may rapidly master ELISA abilities. The test is most commonly used to detect or diagnose viral infection, particularly infection of blood-borne viruses, such as Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), and HIV. Increasing prevalence of these illnesses is expected to drive market revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to significant investments in healthcare facilities. In addition, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, is also driving market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, the government is conducting various programs to raise public awareness of early diagnosis. For instance, National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP), which is conducted in collaboration between Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health, aims to lower prevalence of prediabetes by educating population on various health implication of diabetes and related measures.

On December 2021, ArcticZymes Technologies ASA announced to release a new ELISA immunoassay product, which is an important support product for clients that use M-SAN HQ enzyme in biomanufacturing processes for gene therapy and viral vaccine production. The novel immunoassay product, when combined with MSAN HQ enzyme, provides a full solution for the important eradication of DNA contamination during biomanufacturing.

Requesting A Customised Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1507

Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rapid Test

Fluoroimmunoassay (FIA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

The global Immunoassay market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Read More About The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/immunoassay-market

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Immunoassay business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

To Purchase Now, Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1507

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

Read More Related Report

Uas Traffic Management System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/uas-traffic-management-system-market

Eco Friendly Bitumen Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eco-friendly-bitumen-market

Web 3.0 Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/web-3-market

Ethoxylates Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ethoxylates-market

Bioprocessing Bags Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioprocessing-bags-market

Plastic Additives Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-additives-market

Spine X Ray And Computed Tomography Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spine-x-ray-and-computed-tomography-market

Holographic Imaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/holographic-imaging-market

Structured Query Language Server Transformation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-query-language-server-transformation-market

Wifi Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-analytics-market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.