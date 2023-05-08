Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2030 with CAGR of 9.7% | Emergen Research
Rising demand for pet insurance is one of the major factors driving companion animal diagnostics market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Companion Animal Diagnostics market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Companion Animal Diagnostics market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Companion Animal Diagnostics market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.
The market for companion animal diagnostics was valued at $5.12 billion globally in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers influencing market revenue growth include the rising need for pet insurance, a preference for quick tests and portable equipment for Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic testing for animals, as well as an increase in the frequency of multiplex and zoonotic infections.
The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
Neogen Corporation
Zoetis, Inc.
Heska Corporation
IDvet
Virbac
Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co.
Ltd
Biomerieux SA
Bionote, Inc.
Randox Laboratories Ltd
The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Clinical Biochemistry
Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Dogs
Cats
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Clinical Pathology
Bacteriology
Parasitology
Virology
Others
The research study on the global Companion Animal Diagnostics market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Some Important Points Answered in this Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Report Are Given Below:
Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
Detailed analysis of the Companion Animal Diagnostics market revenue over the forecasted period.
Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Companion Animal Diagnostics.
Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Major benefits of the Companion Animal Diagnostics report:
The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape
The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth
The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario
The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline
