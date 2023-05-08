Rapid RTSM Configurations via Axiom Fusion RTSM Module - Clinical Trial Supply West Coast 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), the premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Clinical Trial Supply West Coast 2023, May 9-10 in Burlingame, CA.



The Clinical Trial Supply series provides a distinctive opportunity for clinical trial sponsors and solution providers to collaborate and explore solutions to overcome challenges related to clinical trial supply chain management. This encompasses RTSM, IRT, Inventory Management and streamlining these key processes.



Manage Enrollment, Inventory Needs, and Reporting Directly on the Fusion Platform

“Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite is an all-in-one platform for managing clinical trials. With its integrated Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) solution, it offers efficient drug supply tracking, patient cohort management and randomization. It can be configured in as little as 2-3 weeks to meet the needs of rapid study start-ups for biotech, medical device and long term follow-up studies.

Fusion’s RTSM Module enables the easy management of complex randomization, cohort management, and inventory management for all phases of studies. Fusion is user-friendly and offers advanced features to streamline the clinical trial process, helping researchers to manage drug supply effectively and speed up study timelines. It's a powerful tool that ultimately helps bring new therapies to patients faster,” says Sophia Chaudary, Associate Director, RTSM.

“Axiom has developed highly flexible and customizable RTSM modules within Fusion's eClinical Suite which are thoughtfully designed to provide researchers with the necessary tools to conduct clinical trials with the utmost precision and accuracy. These modules enable researchers to easily manage intricate randomization schemes while simultaneously monitoring real-time drug supply levels, resulting in a streamlined distribution of clinical trial materials to trial sites,” says Samia Malik, Associate Director, RTSM.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 20 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming RTSM study needs and how Fusion eClinical Suite can solve your eClinical and study operations needs.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.arena-international.com/event/ctswestcoast/



Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.



For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Nidhi Patel

pr@axiom.cc

+1 437.225.7676