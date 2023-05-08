Hemato Oncology Testing Market to Reach USD  11.34 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.3% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Hemato Oncology Testing Market Trends –Rapid implementation of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques for early detection and diagnosis of hematologic cancers

Rising prevalence of hematologic cancer, such as lymphoma, myeloma, and leukemia, around the world is a major factor driving hemato oncology testing market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemato oncology testing market size was USD 2.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of hematologic cancer, such as lymphoma, myeloma, and leukemia, around the world, rapid implementation of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques for early detection and diagnosis of hematologic cancers, and increasing funding by companies and government initiatives for clinical studies and diagnosis of hematologic cancers are key factors driving market revenue growth. Hematology-oncology is a unified specialty concerned with diagnosis, detection, and treatment of a wide range of blood disorders. Hematologists treat various blood-related illnesses including cancer. Oncology, or the study of cancer and hematology, a subspecialty of internal medicine, regularly cross paths and they conduct tests and treatments to address such blood disorders. The fact that many hematologists also complete their training in oncology, the branch of medicine, that focuses on detecting and treating cancer is expected to have a substantial impact on market revenue growth. In addition, introduction of high-throughput whole-genome technologies allowed rapid screening for any disease-associated molecular genetic changes in newly diagnosed patients, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

In addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2032 for the hemato oncology testing market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies. Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the hemato oncology testing industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the hemato oncology testing industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall hemato oncology testing industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The myeloma segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Presence of aberrant clonal plasma cells in bone marrow, which have the potential to expand and cause kidney damage, anemia, and hypercalcemia, are the hallmarks of hematologic malignancy known as multiple myeloma. Each year, an estimated 588 161 people globally and 34,920 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Furthermore, demand for hemato-oncology testing for myeloma in the market is rising by diagnostic work-up, including obligatory examination of blood and urine samples, bone marrow evaluation, and imaging procedures, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to presence of key market companies, increasing funding towards conducting clinical trials for assessing safety of blood tests and diagnostic assays for hematologic cancers, and favorable government initiatives and regulations.

On 19 June 2020, Roche announced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of cobas EZH2 Mutation Test as a companion diagnostic for Epizyme, Inc.'s TAZVERIKTM (tazemetostat). Patients with Follicular Lymphoma (FL), a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, may be suitable for therapy with TAZVERIK, a cancer medicine that functions as a selective EZH2 gene inhibitor, if this molecular test reveals abnormalities in Enhancer of Zeste Homolog 2 gene (EZH2 gene).

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Abbott., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, ICON plc., ARUP Laboratories, and Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Leukemia

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Assay Kits

Services

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Blood Tests

Urine Tests

Cytogenetic Tests

Molecular Profiling Tests

Immunodiagnostics

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global hemato oncology testing market.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the hemato oncology testing market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of tests and products used in hemato oncology testing.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

