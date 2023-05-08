Legionella Testing Market Size to be Worth USD 552.1 Million Growing at 7.8% CAGR till 2030 by Emergen Research
Increase in prevalence of legionella related disease is a key factor driving market revenue growth
Global Legionella Testing Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Legionella Testing market on a global and regional level. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and the latest trend gaining momentum in the market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Legionella Testing market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.
The market for legionella testing was valued at USD 281.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. During the projection period, rising legionella-related infections would be a major driver of market revenue growth. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that there are about 6,000 cases of legionnaires' disease reported in the United States each year. Legionella bacteria species can cause a range of ailments, from a mild form of febrile illness to a serious and occasionally fatal form of pneumonia. They are found in contaminated water and potting mixtures.
The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Biomérieux
Merck KGaA
Quidel Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Aquacert Ltd
Phigenics
LLC
Pall Corporation
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Culture
Urine Antigen Test (UAT)
Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Hospitals and clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Water Treatment Industries
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
The research study on the global Legionella Testing market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Some Important Points Answered in this Legionella Testing Market Report Are Given Below:
Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
Detailed analysis of the Legionella Testing market revenue over the forecasted period.
Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Legionella Testing.
Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Major benefits of the Legionella Testing report:
The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape
The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth
The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario
The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Legionella Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Legionella Testing Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of breast cancer
4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness on early oncological detection testing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of reliable biomarkers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Legionella Testing Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Legionella Testing Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Legionella Testing Market Regional Outlook
7.1. Legionella Testing Market share By Region, 2023–2032
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Latin America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.3. Competitor’s Positioning
8.4. Strategy Benchmarking
8.5. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings
9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.4. Financials
9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
