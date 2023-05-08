Legionella Testing Market Size to be Worth USD 552.1 Million Growing at 7.8% CAGR till 2030 by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in prevalence of legionella related disease is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Legionella Testing Market Size – USD 281.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends –Legal requirements for water testing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Legionella Testing Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Legionella Testing market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Legionella Testing market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Legionella Testing market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The market for legionella testing was valued at USD 281.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. During the projection period, rising legionella-related infections would be a major driver of market revenue growth. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that there are about 6,000 cases of legionnaires' disease reported in the United States each year. Legionella bacteria species can cause a range of ailments, from a mild form of febrile illness to a serious and occasionally fatal form of pneumonia. They are found in contaminated water and potting mixtures.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Biomérieux

Merck KGaA

Quidel Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Aquacert Ltd

Phigenics

LLC

Pall Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Culture

Urine Antigen Test (UAT)

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Water Treatment Industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The research study on the global Legionella Testing market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Legionella Testing Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Legionella Testing market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Legionella Testing.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Legionella Testing report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

