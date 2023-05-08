Sports Nutrition Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent report from Emergen Research, titled “Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030”, the global Sports Nutrition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2030. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and products is further supporting demand for sports nutrition products and supplements and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India. NBA, MLB, and the NFL are the three most profitable sports. among the top 11 lucrative professional leagues worldwide.

Global professional sports have made a substantial contribution to raising the bar for several sports over the years, including football, badminton, boxing, and others. Television offers professional leagues a broad audience and always enables them to also draw sponsors who are ready to spend in competitions in exchange for the right to advertise their goods and services in stadiums and during commercial breaks. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world is expected to increase the demand for standard sports nutrition products in order to maintain a proper physical health condition.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 30 April 2021, Nestle acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. Along with the company's US private label division, the deal also includes high-growth brands such as Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan's Pride. The purchase excludes the active nutrition and sports nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress, and MET-Rx, together with Dr.Organic and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not add to the portfolio of Nestlé Health Science.

The protein supplements segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The smallest components that makeup proteins are amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to make muscle, and other essential body proteins required for the immune system, and to regulate a variety of biological functions. Consumption of protein supplements helps sportspersons and athletes in muscle building and improves performance.

The post-workout segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. After exercise, eating the correct nutrients helps speed up the body's recovery. Protein needs for adults range from 0.14 to 0.23 grams per pound of body weight. Growing demand for nutritional supplements post-workout can further contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company.), and CSN Supplements

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sports Nutrition market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sports Nutrition market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sports Nutrition market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Nutrition based on product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Protein Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Supplements

Probiotics Supplements

Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Sports Nutrition market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

