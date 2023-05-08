Global Liquid Biopsy Market Expected to Grow at a 20.7% CAGR by 2030, Driven by Rising Cancer Prevalence.

Reports And Data

The global liquid biopsy market size was USD 1746.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 1746.9 million and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during the forecast period. Key factors driving the revenue growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of cancer, new clinical trials and initiatives, rising investments, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Liquid biopsy offers several advantages, such as being non-invasive, simple, and fast to collect samples, as well as providing early detection and real-time disease progression and treatment tracking. Nanotechnology has also made significant advances in liquid biopsy applications, with high sensitivity, affordability, and potential for personalized treatment. Investments and funding from companies, such as Delfi Diagnostics, are contributing to the market's revenue growth by developing and promoting advanced blood tests for early tumor detection and treatment monitoring.

Moreover, the market is being propelled by the increasing preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments, which have fewer incisions, cause less discomfort, and result in fewer hospital stays, reducing costs. Notable healthcare authorities' declarations are encouraging more individuals to opt for these procedures, leading to increased revenue growth in the market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to experience steady revenue growth from 2019 to 2030, with this report providing a detailed analysis of market trends at a global, regional, and country level. The market has been segmented based on product type, end-use, technology, disease, application, sample type, circulation biomarker, and region.

The product type segment has been further divided into assays kits, instruments, and services, and the end-use segment includes hospitals and laboratories, academic and research centers, and others. The technology segment includes multi gene parallel analysis (NGS) and single gene analysis (PCR microarrays). In terms of disease, the market has been segmented into cancer, which is further divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma cancer, and others, and non-cancer.

The application segment includes early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, recurrence monitoring, and orthopaedics. The sample type segment has been divided into blood sample, urine sample, and others, while the circulating biomarker segment includes circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), rec cell free DNA (cfDNA), and others.

The report also provides revenue growth forecasts for various regions, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA).

Overall, this report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global liquid biopsy market and provides insights into the key factors driving revenue growth in this industry.

Strategic development:

nRichDX recently launched two new products that aim to support researchers in advancing their liquid biopsy assay research. The products are designed to be used together with nRichDX's Revolution Sample Prep System. This system is currently used by researchers for the efficient extraction of rare circulating free DNA (cfDNA) from 1-20 ml of plasma or urine samples. cfDNA is currently one of the main analytes in various liquid biopsy assays and detection methods.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market report for liquid biopsy includes several major companies that have made significant contributions to the growth of this market. One of these companies is Qiagen, which offers a range of liquid biopsy products, including assays and kits, for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Another notable company is Guardant Health, which develops liquid biopsy tests to help oncologists diagnose and treat cancer patients. The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a comprehensive liquid biopsy test that analyzes circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is another major player in the liquid biopsy market, offering a range of tools and reagents for liquid biopsy testing. The company's products include the ddPCR system, which enables highly sensitive and specific detection of ctDNA and other circulating biomarkers.

NeoGenomics Laboratories is a leading provider of cancer genetic testing services, including liquid biopsy tests. The company's liquid biopsy tests are designed to detect genetic mutations and other biomarkers in the blood that can help oncologists personalize cancer treatment for their patients.

Other major companies in the liquid biopsy market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Mdxhealth. These companies are all focused on developing innovative liquid biopsy technologies and solutions to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. With the growing demand for liquid biopsy testing, these companies are expected to continue playing a key role in shaping the future of this market.

