Livestock Parasiticides Market Showing Impressive Growth during Forecast Period 2021 - 2031

The livestock parasiticides market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a surge in demand for protein food or animal-derived food

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in demand in the Livestock Parasiticides Market for effective drugs is the key attraction for the leading market players with huge investments in the industry. Moreover, it is one of the major drivers boosting R&D efforts in the animal health industry. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global livestock parasiticides market based on Type, Livestock, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Some of the key players in the livestock parasiticides industry include Elanco animal health Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Zoetis Inc. Merck & Co.Inc, virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Petiq, Llc, Sequent Scientific Limited, Krka Group, Eco Animal Health Group Plc, Ceva Santé Animale, Chanelle Pharm, Bimeda Animal Health and Norbrook.

Based on livestock, the cattle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global livestock parasiticides market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the poultry segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the total livestock parasiticides market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

--> By type, the livestock parasiticides, and ectoparasiticides segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the market forecast period.

--> On the basis of livestock, the cattle segment accounted for a major share in the livestock parasiticides market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

--> Depending on end user, the veterinary clinics and hospitals segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

--> Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

