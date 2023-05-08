Horticultural Ingredients Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 25.09 Billion at a 6.2% CAGR by 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Horticultural Ingredients Market- insightSLICE

The horticultural ingredients market size was estimated to be US$ 13.75 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 25.09 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growing trend of urban farming and rooftop gardens is driving the demand for horticultural ingredients as more people are growing their own fruits, vegetables, and herbs in urban settings.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Horticultural Ingredients Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, form, application, and competitive landscape.

The global horticultural ingredients market size was estimated to be US$ 13.75 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 25.09 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Horticultural ingredients are substances that are used in horticulture and gardening to promote plant growth, enhance the quality of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, and protect plants from pests and diseases. These ingredients can be derived from plant, animal, or mineral sources and are available in different forms such as liquids, powders, and granules.

Some common horticultural ingredients include fertilizers, which provide plants with essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; pesticides, which help to control pests and diseases that can damage plants; and growth regulators, which can be used to promote or inhibit plant growth as needed. Other examples of horticultural ingredients include compost, mulch, soil amendments, and plant hormones. Horticultural ingredients play an important role in modern agriculture and gardening practices by helping to improve crop yields, increase plant health and resilience, and promote sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

Growth driving factors of Global Horticultural Ingredients Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing trend of urban farming and rooftop gardens:

The trend of urban farming and rooftop gardens has been on the rise due to the increasing popularity of sustainable agriculture practices and the need to provide fresh produce to urban populations. This trend is driving the demand for horticultural ingredients as more people are growing their own fruits, vegetables, and herbs in urban settings. For example, BrightFarms, a company that builds and operates hydroponic greenhouses on the rooftops of grocery stores in the United States, is expanding its operations to meet the growing demand for locally grown produce.

Increasing demand for organic and natural horticulture products:

Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential risks associated with chemical pesticides and fertilizers, and are therefore seeking out organic and natural horticultural products. This is driving the demand for horticultural ingredients that are organic, non-GMO, and free from harmful chemicals. For example, companies like Biobest Group NV offer a range of natural and organic pest control solutions for horticulture growers, including beneficial insects and mites, nematodes, and biofungicides.

Advancements in technology and farming techniques:

Advancements in technology and farming techniques are driving the demand for horticultural ingredients by enabling growers to produce crops more efficiently and sustainably. For example, the use of precision agriculture techniques, such as sensors and drones, can help growers optimize irrigation, fertilizer application, and pest management. Companies like CropX, an Israeli startup that uses sensors and artificial intelligence to optimize irrigation, are helping growers to reduce water usage and increase crop yields.

The leading market segments of Global Horticultural Ingredients Market

Based on application, the fruits and vegetables segment has been the largest in the horticultural ingredients market, as fruits and vegetables are the most commonly grown crops globally, and they require a significant amount of inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and other horticultural ingredients to achieve optimal growth and yield.

Additionally, the growing demand for organic and natural fruits and vegetables has driven the demand for horticultural ingredients in this segment. Farmers and growers are increasingly adopting sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices to meet the changing consumer preferences and regulations, which require the use of organic and natural inputs.

The flowers and ornamentals segment is also significant, as ornamental plants are used for decoration, landscaping, and other aesthetic purposes. These plants require different types of horticultural inputs such as fertilizers, plant growth regulators, and pest management products to enhance their visual appeal and longevity.

The "others" segment includes horticultural ingredients used in other applications such as turf, nursery, and landscape management, and its size can vary depending on the region and local farming practices.

Geographically, North America and Europe have well-established agricultural industries, and the adoption of sustainable farming practices and the use of natural inputs are driving the demand for horticultural ingredients. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing population, urbanization, and changing food habits. The Middle East and Africa have significant potential for horticultural production, and the limited availability of arable land and water resources is driving the adoption of innovative farming techniques and horticultural inputs. South America has a large agricultural industry, and the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices is driving the adoption of horticultural inputs.

The regional trends and dynamics of the horticultural ingredients market can vary depending on factors such as regional preferences, crop type, and farming practices. However, overall, the market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for organic and natural products and the adoption of sustainable farming practices globally.

The key players of the Global Horticultural Ingredients Market are:

ADM (USA), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (USA), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (USA), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Ingredion Incorporated (USA), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (USA), Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Naturex SA (France), Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA), Symrise AG (Germany) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

• Plant-Based Ingredients

• Animal-Based Ingredients

Based on Form

• Liquid

• Powder

• Other

Based on Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

