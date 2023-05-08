IMAX Rockets to Biggest Global Opening of 2023 with $25 Million Debut of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Disney/Marvel Concludes "Guardians of the Galaxy" Trilogy with Biggest IMAX Opening Weekend of the Franchise

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation IMAX rocketed to a $25 Million debut for Disney/Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at the global box office this weekend — the company's biggest global opening thus far in 2023. Led by a $10.7 million draw in North America, the film also delivered the highest grossing IMAX debut of the trilogy. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" also scored a $5.6 million IMAX debut in China — 19% of the country's opening weekend box office on less than 1% of screens — and a strong 9.5 audience score on Maoyan.

"Our record-breaking box office momentum in 2023 is carrying into a summer blockbuster season loaded with ambitious, IMAX-friendly cinematic experiences — yet another great sign for our performance this year," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "James Gunn and our partners at Marvel and Disney leaned heavily into IMAX technology to deliver a visually stunning and emotional finale to this iconic franchise and we expect the strong audience response to yield a long, successful run at the box office."

A Filmed for IMAX release, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was shot with IMAX digital cameras and the entire film features expanded aspect ratio exclusive to IMAX. International markets delivered $14.3 million in IMAX box office, with the film opening on 1,550 IMAX systems across 82 countries and territories worldwide.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will continue its run on the IMAX network next week before making way for "Fast X" ("Fast & Furious 10"), which opens on May 19. Highly anticipated releases "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", "The Flash", "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1", and Christopher Nolan's Filmed For IMAX release "Oppenheimer" also arrive on IMAX screens this summer.

