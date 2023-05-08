Submit Release
Guichon to retire from Barometer Capital Management

David Burrows to assume CIO role

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Barometer Capital Management Inc. ("Barometer") has announced the retirement of Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") Greg Guichon effective June 30, 2023.

David Burrows, currently Chief Investment Strategist, partner and co-founder, will assume the CIO role. Jim Schetakis, currently lead portfolio manager on balanced and equity mandates will see his role expand to oversee security selection across all public market mandates.

Geoff Spidle and Peter McCarthy join Burrows as co-managing directors of Barometer. All three are significant shareholders of the firm and are highly invested in the firm's success.

Guichon said, "developing this team to service our clients has been an honour. I have every confidence in its future success."

Based in Toronto, with over $1 billion in assets under management, Barometer was founded by David Burrows and Greg Guichon in 2006 to provide private investors with tactically managed portfolios and wealth management solutions. Barometer's team of 30 professionals provides investors a unique suite of less correlated public market and alternative investments designed to help clients navigate through changing market conditions.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. is a Canadian-owned discretionary investment management firm delivering a wide range of investment products and services, including separately managed accounts, the Barometer Private Pools, the Barometer Group of Funds and investment advisory services to direct clients as well as financial advisors via an investment management platform. 

