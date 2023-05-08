Boston Children's Museum Director, Community Engagement, Receives Prestigious National Changemaker Award

Malene Welch Honored for Dedication and Collaboration

BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum announces that Malene Welch, Director of Community Engagement, has recently been awarded a National Changemaker Award by the Institute for Nonprofit Practice.

Welch works across multiple teams at the Museum to create a welcoming and inclusive environment with a specific focus on historically marginalized communities. She collaborates with community members to increase their engagement with, and ownership of, projects and programs directly affecting them. As the former interim director of Hawthorne Youth and Community Center and co-coordinator of 95&9 Community Gardens, both in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, she spearheaded a garden restructure that tripled use by residents representing the diverse demographics of the community, including youth, elders, and families of color, and partnered with local institutions to implement a program employing local youth in helping to increase food access for area senior citizens. Welch co-chaired the Peace Garden Community Engagement Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Urban Ministry, served on the board of the Permaculture Association of the Northeast, currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, and is a co-founder of the Boston Harbor Women of Color Coalition.

"We are very proud that our outstanding staff Director, Malene Welch, has been recognized by the Institute for Nonprofit Practice for her exceptional efforts to provide equitable access to learning for those individuals who have been traditionally marginalized," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "We applaud her work in environmental and food justice at the Museum which impacts thousands of children and their families each year!"

Each year, the Institute for Nonprofit Practice honors a group of Changemakers within the social impact sector who have embodied remarkable service and dedication to uplifting our communities.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday – Sunday with two set daily time slots, 9:00am-12:00pm and 1:30-4:30pm. To reduce touchpoints and enable timed visits, all ticketing will be done online. Members must also make reservations online. There are a limited number of visitor reservations available for each time slot. Adults, $20, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $20; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

###

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, Baxter@BostonChildrensMuseum.org

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum