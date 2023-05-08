Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Ranks 8th on Canada's 2023 CDN Top 100 Solution Providers

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has once again been named in the Top 10 of Canada's Channel Daily News (CDN) Top 100 Solution Providers list. Converge took home the 8th place spot for 2023.

Each year, CDN creates a detailed snapshot of Canada's leading IT solution providers based on revenue figures provided by managed service providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, and IT consultants from across the country. This year's CDN list saw a group of channel organizations that collectively generated more than $10 billion in revenue during 2022. Contributing factors to the companies on the 2023 list included the ongoing move to remote work, a push to cloud solutions in support of digital transformation, and a series of mergers and acquisitions.

"The release of the Top 100 Solution Provider ranking acknowledges the companies that are thriving financially, but we also wanted to shine a spotlight on innovation and new approaches. The Channel Innovation Awards are important recognition for companies, regardless of size, who develop breakthrough solutions, seek niche opportunities, and break new ground in serving partners and customers. Both are important recognition to support the channel," said Fawn Annan, CEO, ITWC.

"Converge is excited to be named to the CDN Top 100 list for the second year in a row," stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO of Converge. "As an organization headquartered in Canada, we're proud of our continued growth in North America and across the globe and we are honored to be included in the Top 10 and on this list for another year."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

