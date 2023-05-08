SparkCharge Partners with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Showcase EV Charging Solutions

Bringing its next-gen mobile EV system to DFW's pilot program for a weeklong demonstration

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, May 8, 2023 SparkCharge , the first company to create grid-free and mobile EV charging systems, is participating in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's (DFW) pilot program to showcase the latest electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and solutions. SparkCharge's demonstration series at the airport is taking place Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12.

"Clean energy solutions are the future of transportation and DFW is embracing next-gen technology by bringing future-forward solutions like SparkCharge to its employees, travelers and the public," said Josh Aviv , founder and CEO at SparkCharge. "Businesses that want to make the transition or accommodate EVs no longer need to be hindered by a lack of infrastructure; the solution exists and we're here to aid them on their journey."

The pilot program gives passengers the chance to evaluate different EV charging solutions including autonomous robotic wireless charging, on-demand charging and apps that enable charging control from anywhere in the world.

"Being the only state that's deregulated on energy, on its own grid, combined with the international airport levering electric technology, it makes Texas a dark horse in the environmental movement. With us not being tied to the grid, SparkCharge enables EV drivers, companies and cities in making the shift to a greener future by delivering convenient access to charging and turnkey solutions."

SparkCharge is focused on making EV ownership more accessible and providing solutions for fleets, retailers and businesses that want to make fast charging available for their customers and the public. The company offers SparkCharge Mobile™, its mobile Charging as a Service (CaaS) solution, which is available for fleets and consumers, providing easy access to charging with one click.

SparkCharge's mobile CaaS for fleets is currently available in Los Angeles, Calif.; San Francisco, Oakland, Calif; Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; Dallas, Texas; Austin, Texas; Boston, Mass and can be launch in any city within the US in as little as two weeks.

To learn more about SparkCharge's grid-free EV charging solutions, visit www.sparkcharge.io .

ABOUT SPARKCHARGE

SparkCharge has created the world's largest mobile electric vehicle charging network. This network is now a reality due to three key factors: hardware, software, and brilliant customers. The Roadie Charging System is a portable, powerful, modular charging solution that makes DC fast charging possible anywhere regardless of infrastructure. The app and EV power delivery service SparkCharge Mobile allows EV drivers to have their EV charged wherever and whenever they want. To learn more about SparkCharge go to: www.SparkCharge.io .

