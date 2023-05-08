Füm, Developed by Design 1st, Wins iF Design Award

Design 1st project to develop natural diffusive device chosen as iF Design winner in the beauty and care category

OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design 1st, the Canadian design firm that transforms ideas into new products, today announced that its client, Füm Natural Products, Ltd. , was named a winner of this year's iF Design Award in the beauty/care category. Füm won the award for its innovative plant flavored air device designed by Design 1st. The annual iF Design Awards are organized by the iF International Forum GmbH, and award winners are selected by a global team of jurors.

Füm is a natural diffusive device that helps customers replace bad habits with good habits. Füm uses flavors that occur naturally in plants within their cores, which can be inhaled through the device. This provides a flavorful experience without any nicotine, vapor, or harmful chemicals.. As such, Füm helps people break the cycle of bad habits, while still satisfying that hand-to-mouth motion, and urge for flavor, fidget, and fixation. The clicking airflow adjustment, sliding barrel, and magnetic closure were all intentionally designed with this in mind.

"It's always rewarding when one of the products we developed is singled out, especially when recognition is as prestigious as an iF Design Award," said Kevin Bailey, Founder and President of Design 1st. "Designing the Füm device and bringing it to market is a typical example of our team's daily creative work. Our mission is to design and develop new products, from concept to manufacturing, and we pride ourselves on being creative and innovative, as well as grounded in practical business strategies. Füm is clearly a winner in both development and design."

"Design 1st was instrumental in helping us realize our vision for Füm," said Braeden Pauls, Co-Founder and CEO of Füm. "We knew we had a great product idea, and the Design 1st team was able to help us turn our idea into a compelling product, then prototype it, fine tune it and coordinate manufacturing, to make it a reality. Receipt of this iF Design Award is a tribute to our collaboration, and the creativity of the Design 1st team."

For 60 years, iF Design has been an arbiter of design excellence, and the iF Design Award has become one of the most prestigious design prizes in the world. The iF Design Award honors design achievements in all disciplines, including product design, packaging, communications, architecture, user experience, and more. The iF Design Award 2023 winners were selected by a jury of international design experts using a set of objective screening standards.

About Design 1st

Design 1st is one of the most trusted full-service product design firms across North America, with a seasoned team consisting of diverse technical expertise, over 1,000 projects developed, and 130 client patents secured. From Startup to Enterprise, they enable companies to quickly scale capabilities throughout their new product development programs by leveraging our core competencies in industrial design, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, embedded firmware, and manufacturing setup. Design 1st's plug-in experienced team has helped clients transform their physical ideas into commercialized hardware products across a variety of industries, and influenced millions of people globally. To learn more, visit www.design1st.com.

