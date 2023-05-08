Diesel Laptops Opens New Diesel Training Facility in Columbia, SC

IRMO, S.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops is proud to announce the newest addition to its network of dedicated training facilities. Located a short distance from downtown Columbia, South Carolina, the newest installation will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and hands-on training for students of every experience level.

"We firmly believe that education is the key to success," said Diesel Laptops CEO Tyler Robertson. "This new training facility is designed with that in mind, so that every student - regardless of how long they've worked with diesel equipment - can get their hands dirty and learn from some of the most experienced technicians in the industry."

Students will benefit from a robust learning environment with a wide variety of classes to choose from - focusing on every aspect of diesel repair service from electrical systems, HVAC, aftertreatment to hydraulics and much more.

The new training facility is located at 94 North Shorecrest Road in Columbia, SC.

To learn more about diesel mechanic training from Diesel Laptops, visit https://training.diesellaptops.com .

Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. The Diesel Laptops team prides itself in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world-class service. For more information, visit www.diesellaptops.com .

