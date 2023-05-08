Advanced Technology Services, Inc. Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

PEORIA, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is proud to announce it has been selected as a US Best Managed Company for a third consecutive year. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Being recognized three years in a row is a tremendous source of pride for our company," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "This independent award validates our technology-first strategy along with our team's dedication to innovation and growth in providing increased operational efficiency for our manufacturing customers."

The company is committed to providing industrial maintenance services that are driven by data, insights, and results. Through an end-to-end IIoT solution that leads with Reliability 360® Machine Health Monitoring and is supported by maintenance and reliability expertise, ATS can prevent unplanned downtime for manufacturers. "Utilizing predictive technology enables our team to be more efficient at providing high-value maintenance services," added Owens.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a leading global industrial services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience in technology-driven industrial maintenance and parts services. In 2023, ATS was recognized by Fortune as one of America's Most Innovative Companies. Over the last five years, they have been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsized Employers three times and twice as a Forbes Best Employer for New Graduates. As a highly regarded safety excellence and military-friendly employer, ATS has additionally won multiple awards over the past decade as a leading company in these areas.

