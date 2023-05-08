LiveOak Fiber Completes Acquisition of Alma Telephone Company's Fiber Network Assets in Glynn and Camden Counties

Through the strategic Acquisition of ATC's fiber network assets, LiveOak has strengthened its capabilities to bring great advantages to residents and businesses in the underserved counties

LiveOak Fiber, a regional service provider building and operating a world-class broadband network, announces today that the company has completed the acquisition of the Glynn and Camden Counties fiber network assets from Alma Telephone Company (ATC) Broadband, a Telecommunications Company based in Alma, Georgia.

The acquisition of ATC's fiber network assets in these two counties allows LiveOak to strengthen its service delivery capabilities throughout the Golden Isles of Georgia's Southeast coastline in Glynn and Camden County Georgia, and will bring great advantages to residents and businesses in these underserved counties. Residents and Businesses can expect packages that start at 500Mbps and go up to 5 Gbps, including premium managed Wi-Fi with no contracts and no data caps.

"The network assets LiveOak is acquiring from ATC were built to provide high-speed fiber network services to medical and business communities throughout Glynn and Camden Counties. We believe LiveOak Fiber has the local resources, experience, and enthusiasm to take the ATC network and expand it in a way that ensures both Glynn County and Camden County communities gain access to the best possible broadband experience," says Teddy Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of ATC Broadband.

"The completion of LiveOak Fiber's acquisition of ATC Broadband's network assets expedites our timeline for buildout in Glynn County and expands our service area to include the local businesses and residents of Camden County. LiveOak Fiber is bringing high-speed internet that can keep up with the device-packed lifestyle throughout Golden Isles, Georgia," says Jody Craft, President at LiveOak Fiber.

Over its decades of telecommunications service experience, ATC's robust network and pristine customer service have successfully competed against national service providers in South Georgia for many years. ATC looks forward to maintaining a portion of its customers and interests in this space and continuing to harness the healthy relationships that have made them who they are today.

LiveOak is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering the digital infrastructure needed for students, teachers, remote workers, residents, office workers, entrepreneurs, and local organizations that drive economic growth and support thriving communities. Residents and business owners can visit the LiveOak website to check availability in their neighborhoods.

Learn more about LiveOak Fiber's services and receive updates on the company's network construction plans and employment opportunities: www.liveoakfiber.com

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is building a world-class fiber network to deliver the fastest broadband internet to homes and businesses. The company is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering modern digital infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life and drive economic growth. Learn more about our investments in quality of life at www.liveoakfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Q Advisors, a leading global TMT investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to LiveOak in connection with this transaction.

Sterling Business Law is the general counsel for LiveOak and was the legal advisor for the transaction.

Womble Bond Dickinson, a transatlantic law firm with more than 1,100 lawyers based in 30 UK and US office locations serving clients across every business sector, provided legal and regulatory services in connection with this transaction.

