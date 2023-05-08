Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® Appoints Philip Parsons as CEO

Former CEO Jeff Powell assumes role of Chairman of the Board of Directors

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, announced today that Co-Founder & CEO Jeff Powell, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors and has appointed Philip Parsons as the brand's Chief Executive Officer. Parsons has served as President since 2022 and previously served as CFO of the brand from 2019 to 2021.

"Over the past five years, Philip and I have worked to build a team to strengthen the business and set Razzoo's up for accelerated growth. Philip has provided the strategic leadership we needed to transform our business, he is aligned with our culture and values and is the right person to lead this brand," said Jeff Powell, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Razzoo's Cajun Cafe.

During his tenure as President of Razzoo's, Parsons was instrumental in driving the brand's profits to record levels. As CEO, Parsons plans to lead the Texas-based full-service brand into a new era of growth and success.

"It has been an honor to work alongside such a passionate founder to build this incredible brand," said Philip Parsons, Chief Executive Officer of Razzoo's Cajun Cafe. "I look forward to leading the continued growth of our team and bringing the Razzoo's 'Joie de Vivre' experience to more guests across the country."

Razzoo's has two new restaurants under construction and a pipeline of several additional restaurants, with the goal of opening two to four new units a year.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

