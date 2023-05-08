Stage Front VIP Announces New Partnership with Xander Zayas

StageFront VIP will sponsor Xander Zayas as he continues to move up the rankings in the Super Welter Weight division and beyond.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front VIP is delighted to announce a partnership with Xander Zayas, one of the brightest up and coming names in boxing. Stage Front VIP will give Xander fans the chance to get up close and personal with the man himself, offering the best seats and exclusive hospitality packages to his fights - as he progresses toward the title of world champion.

With a current record of fifteen wins, zero loses, Stage Front VIP sees this partnership as a chance to work with the next welterweight world champion, and want to join him on his journey to immortality in the boxing fraternity.

"We believe in partnering with those headed for greatness," said VP of Marketing Christian Griffith, "Xander has proven to be one of the winningest fighters in the game and we are thrilled to partner with a rising superstar."

"Today we celebrate bringing one the most charismatic fighters to Team Stage Front VIP. We look forward to a dynamic 2023," said Tulaib Faizy, VP of Strategic Partnerships.

"I am very excited to enter into this partnership with Stage Front," said Xander Zayas. "As a pro athlete I understand how important it is for my fans to have the best possible event experience. Stage Front provides the most unique experiences for its clients and now my fans can benefit from this partnership. I am looking forward to big things in 2023 and beyond - and Stage Front is now part of that journey."

About Stage Front VIP

Stage Front VIP serves as the official partner of some of the top franchises in sports and entertainment, offering unparalleled access to the world's most sought-after events. Through partnerships with leading MMA, boxing, soccer, horse racing, and NASCAR organizations, Stage Front VIP can offer fans varied, unique, and exclusive access to VIP experiences around the globe.

