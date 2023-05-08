Virgin Galactic Announces Crew for Return to Space in Late May

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE today announced the mission specialists who will take part in the upcoming Unity 25 mission. Unity 25 is the final assessment of the full spaceflight system and astronaut experience ahead of the first commercial flight, ‘Galactic 01', planned for late June.

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles.

