AIS Healthcare Celebrates National Nurses Week

AIS Healthcare, the leading provider of targeted drug delivery and infusion care solutions, is proud to recognize May 6th – 12th as National Nurses Week. National Nurses Week brings attention to four focus areas — Self-Care, Recognition, Professional Development, and Community Engagement. AIS Healthcare honors the contributions, dedication, and sacrifices of these critical medical professionals as they work to improve the lives of their patients.

"I express the company's utmost gratitude and respect for all the nurses at AIS Healthcare who serve our patients diligently. The services we provide to our patients would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our nursing staff. Across the country, AIS Healthcare's nurses offer comprehensive care services that improve their patients' quality of life. We celebrate our team's contributions during Nurses' Week, and every week," said Pam Carter, AIS Healthcare's Chief Nursing Officer.

Nurses conduct some of the most difficult work in the healthcare industry, performing essential tasks and serving as the first point of contact for many patients. AIS Healthcare celebrates the more than 250 nurses on our staff that play an important role in advancing quality and improving outcomes for our patients.

Advancements in science and medical technology have dramatically expanded the role of nurses in the healthcare system. Recent crises, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, have also underscored the crucial role nurses play both in the healthcare industry and in society. From emergency response to caring for the elderly and newborn, nurses perform some of the most difficult tasks in the medical world.

Their service to patients is commended during this National Nurses Week and throughout the year. To learn more about National Nurses Month and Week please visit the American Nurses Association website here.

