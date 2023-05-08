Minimal Residual Disease Market May See a Big Move | Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories.,

Increasing consumer preferences for tailored therapies is a major factor driving minimal residual disease market revenue growth

Minimal Residual Disease Market Size – USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.04%, Market Trends – High demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) methods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) market size was USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising R&D activities and increase in research funding from various cancer institutes are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For instance, Invitae Corporation, based in the U.S., started a research in February 2022 to collect actual data on tailored minimal residual disease diagnostics for distinct tumor types. Inivata also introduced RaDaR assay in April 2020 to identify and track residual disease and relapse in plasma samples of patients with prior cancer diagnoses.

The Minimal Residual Disease Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market. It likewise enlightens the complete serious climate of the worldwide market with an estimated time of 2022-2030. The Minimal Residual Disease Market report provides an additional dashboard overview of key companies covering successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current situations. Minimal Residual Disease Market Report is high -intensive driven by high R&D investment and has strong product analysis to maintain growth and ensure long-term monetization with a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Minimal Residual Disease industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Minimal Residual Disease Market Research Report:

Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cergentis B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON Plc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mission Bio, Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. PCR examines specific DNA segments for unusual genetic traits. The test increases DNA to make it simpler to identify and count unusual characteristics and blood cells or bone marrow can be used. PCR tests can still detect it, if there is only one cancer cell in a group of 100,000 to 1 million healthy cells.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to availability of various treatment options and frequent patient visits. Hospitals consistently offer services for both acute and complicated diseases, which improves and complements performance of many other parts of the healthcare system.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of blood cancer and rising investments from cancer institutions. In addition, rising incidence of hematological cancers in the U.S. is increasing risk of MRD and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

The Minimal Residual Disease market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of industry size, trends, and business growth prospects. This report also provides detailed information on technology spending for the forecasting period, which gives a unique view of the Minimal Residual Disease market across numerous segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimal residual disease market based on indication, detection, treatment methods, treatment centers, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Others

Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Others

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Solid Tumor

Others

Detection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

Treatment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Diagnostic Centers & Research Institutions

Specialty Clinics

