Global Empty IV Bags Market to Reach USD 2.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The global empty Intravenous (IV) bags market size was USD 1.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.69 billion in 2032

The Global Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market was USD 1.37 billion in 2022, with an anticipated growth to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Market revenue growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and kidney failure, which require continuous IV drug administration. Empty IV bags are essential in the healthcare industry for preparation and storage of various sterile intravenous solutions and medications.

The adoption of parenteral nutrition and intravenous medication in homecare settings is increasing the use of empty IV bags.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the manufacturing of empty IV bags, including multi-chamber bags and eco-friendly materials, are expected to drive revenue growth. Multi-chamber bags reduce medication errors and infection risk by administering multiple drugs or solutions through a single IV line.

Eco-friendly materials, such as PVC-free and DEHP-free materials, are increasingly being used for the production of empty IV bags. The demand for sterile and single-use empty IV bags is also rising to reduce Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). However, availability of alternative drug delivery methods, high cost of production, concerns regarding disposal of empty IV bags, and strict regulatory frameworks are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global IV bags market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. The market is driven by the rising demand for intravenous (IV) therapy and the need for efficient drug delivery. IV bags are used to administer fluids, electrolytes, and medications directly into the patient's bloodstream. The market is segmented based on material type, capacity outlook, and end-use outlook.

The material type outlook segment is further classified into PVC and non-PVC IV bags. The non-PVC IV bags segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and non-toxic materials. PVC IV bags have been reported to cause health hazards, including leaching of DEHP (a plasticizer) into the administered fluids, leading to adverse effects. The capacity outlook segment is categorized into 50 ml - 100 ml, 100 ml - 250 ml, 250 ml - 500 ml, and above 500 ml. The 250 ml - 500 ml segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high demand for the administration of medications, nutrients, and fluids in larger quantities.

The end-use outlook segment is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, primarily due to the high patient inflow and the need for a large quantity of IV bags for treatment purposes. The increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases in hospitals is also expected to drive the demand for IV bags. Clinics and ASCs are also expected to witness significant growth in the market as they are increasingly adopting IV therapy as a part of their medical treatment.

Strategic Development:

Baxter International Inc. made an announcement on 13 December 2021 about the acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for USD10.5 billion, a prominent medical technology company, which is expected to enhance Baxter's range of medical products and strengthen its position in the global healthcare market. In 2019, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched Quilisma IV bag, a new product designed to treat depression. The IV bag includes Esketamine hydrochloride, a novel class of antidepressant, and is intended for administration via 60-minute infusion.

Competitive Landscape:

The global empty IV bags market is characterized by a few dominant players and a large number of small and medium-sized players. The market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share. Baxter International Inc. is a major player in the market, offering a wide range of products for fluid delivery, including IV solutions, parenteral nutrition, and irrigation fluids. B. Braun Melsungen AG is another key player in the market, providing a range of IV bags and accessories, including IV bags with and without ports, IV sets, and safety IV catheters.

Other major players in the empty IV bags market include Hospira Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Renolit SE, Kraton Corporation, Polycine GmbH, and PolyCine Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd. These companies offer a wide range of products and services for fluid delivery, including IV bags made of various materials such as PVC and non-PVC, as well as bags of different capacities, from 50 ml to above 500 ml.

Overall, the global empty IV bags market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for intravenous drugs and therapies. The market is expected to remain highly competitive, with major players continuing to focus on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share.

