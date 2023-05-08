Submit Release
PDF Solutions Announces the Successful Implementation of Exensio Fabless Manufacturing Analytics Cloud as the Big Data Analytics Platform at Silicon Motion

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced today the successful implementation of its unified Big Data Analytics platform for Silicon Motion. With Exensio Fabless Manufacturing Analytics Cloud, PDF Solutions enables a single source of truth, which helps eliminate conflicts and redundancies in data handling. This type of solution facilitates an ecosystem of visibility and control, allowing customers to address issues that can positively impact yield, quality, and throughput.

“As an internationally recognized leading provider of NAND Flash controllers, we see great value in PDF’s ability to bring powerful, efficient silicon data analysis to SMI. We are also grateful for the enthusiastic and cooperative attitude provided by the PDF Taiwan engineering services team,” said Kevin Ko, Senior Manager of Product Engineering  Div., Silicon Motion.

“PDF Solutions appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with SMI to deploy Exensio Big Data Cloud services with this outstanding fabless company,” said Michael Yu, VP, Sales and Operation, Asia at PDF Solutions. “We have successfully cooperated in resolving SMI’s yield analysis pain points at critical stages in operations. Our joint efforts have resulted in mutual growth for both parties.”

About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Kimon Michaels
Executive VP, Products and Solutions
Tel: (408) 938-6408
Email: kimon.michaels@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations
Tel: (602) 889-9700
Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com


