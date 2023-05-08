World-Leading Semiconductor Manufacturers Place Multiple Orders For Veeco’s Laser Spike Annealing Platform

Orders From Both Memory and Logic Device Manufacturers Demonstrate Continued Execution of Veeco's Strategy to Expand Its Served Available Market.

/EIN News/ -- PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) announced today that it received multiple orders for Laser Spike Annealing (LSA) systems from a world leading memory device manufacturer. Notably, these are Veeco's first systems for high volume manufacturing for DRAM devices. The company also announced it received multiple orders from its most recent advanced logic customer to support their production ramp. Veeco continues to execute its strategy of gaining market share through new applications wins.



“We are proud to have our LSA platform selected for high volume manufacturing by leading memory and logic device manufacturers,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “Veeco's LSA system is widely acknowledged as the optimum annealing solution for low thermal-budget applications. As devices evolve at advanced nodes, precise annealing by our LSA platform is becoming more critical. The successful penetration in DRAM is expected to significantly increase our served available market.”

Laser spike annealing is a millisecond annealing technology used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing to lower resistance of key transistor structures by activating dopants. Veeco’s LSA system is capable of high temperature annealing while staying within reduced thermal budgets of advanced devices at leading edge nodes. These annealing steps are instrumental in determining the electrical properties and performance of the resulting devices.

Shipping from Veeco’s new facility in San Jose, CA, these new orders represent the growing demand for Veeco’s advanced process technologies in the semiconductor industry.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.